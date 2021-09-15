back
Simone Biles testifies before Congress on the mishandling of the Larry Nassar case
"I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse." Simone Biles broke down as she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating the FBI's mishandling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.
09/15/2021 7:40 PM
22 comments
Zharna M.3 days
So many sick people regardless of ur status in the society 😪 the bad thing ,they were protected by the system 😔
Mudassir S.6 days
West wants to give world that type of women empowerment..
Priyanka K.6 days
She is an inspiration in many ways .. hoping she recovers soon and come back more bold and stronger than before ✨
Pathmananda A.6 days
Sri Lanla.
Josi J.09/21/2021 19:56
Though very delayed, they did act and brought closure to this episode by providing justice. This gives confidence and strength to people that justice will be delivered.Saw this live (on Reuters) where the FBI chief was summoned and made to answer. Now think of some atrocities in India and how they are handled. There is no live broadcast either of such cases.
Tista S.09/21/2021 19:31
🥺🥺🫂🫂🫂🫂
Aditi C.09/21/2021 11:07
How is it that he was allowed to carry on his perversion for so long.....
Tarun S.09/21/2021 09:56
he has been convicted for molesting and raping hundreds of girls, there is little doubt about his guilt. If you learnt to read a news article or how to use Google you wouldt make stupid comments and expose your ignorance to the world.
Rahul S.09/21/2021 09:51
Elena E.09/21/2021 09:37
She should have become an actress 😅 such talent is going wasted
Rudolph M.09/21/2021 08:28
These are Champion gymnasts, the finest among genuine Superstars dedicated to excellence and perfection, to think that these incredible achievers were vulnerable to predators in what was supposed to be safe environment is disgusting and disgraceful.
Mayur S.09/21/2021 08:02
How do we know if he is really guilty? Or are we pronouncing guilty based on face value?
Samarth T.09/21/2021 07:59
In Rajasthan yogesh jatav a dalit was lynched to death by muslim mob over minor incident. But Brut India has not guts to tell you that as victim is dalit hindu and the accused are... Rasid, Sajed Pathan, Mubina and others.... https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/jaipur/mob-thrashes-teen-to-death-after-his-bike-hits-8-year-old-in-alwar/articleshow/86358981.cms
Samarth T.09/21/2021 07:55
In Bihar, a 25-year-old youth, Sunny Sinha, was stabbed to death by one Mohammed Ladla, who had brought a mob at Sunny’s house over a spat, on 13 September. Multiple stabs with knife But Brut India doesn't Care a Damn about common innocent people of Indian Nation...... https://www.livehindustan.com/bihar/purnia/story-terror-of-young-drug-addicts-due-to-the-murder-of-sunny-sinha-local-police-larvah-4588482.html
Raushan R.09/21/2021 07:31
Jagdish M.09/21/2021 07:30
An interesting Case in this Pegasus Snooping Saga is Ex CJI Ranjan Gogoi was CJI between 3 October 2018 – 17 November 2019...Even he was Targeted and Snooped upon (Don't see him as victim) Now as per 16 media outlets, the snooping in India was done between 2017-2019... Ranjan Gogoi was accused of molestation by Supreme Court Staffer. In April 2019, Gogoi was accused of sexual harassment by a former Supreme Court employee who filed affidavits stating that the Chief Justice had sexually harassed her on 10–11 October 2018 by pressing his body against hers against her will. Later, The staffer was dismissed from service in December 2018, weeks after she says she rebuffed the judge’s advances. She recorded her allegations in a sworn affidavit on April 20, 2019, and was marked as a person of interest just days after this and all her details were recorded using spying software. Gogoi sat in their own judgement against the harassment case and gave judgement in his own favour freeing him from all Allegations. Gogoi rejected the allegations and described it as a conspiratorial attempt to hamper the independence of the judiciary. A three-judge internal investigation committee cleared him, a month later. The team who were spying got all the details from both Rajan Gogoi & Staffer and allowed Gogoi to get untouched in exchange for few favourable decisions...It was made to look quid-quo-pro.....next Ranjan Gogoi gave all the judgements in the Favour of Modi Govt...Be it Rafale, Ram-Mandir, Assam NRC, Attack on Khanaiya Kumar, Electoral Bonds or Kashmir Issues. Not only this, the Staffers Husband and Brother in Law both in Delhi Police were also Suspended with Clout of Gogoi. After Women staffer was forced to compromised and In June 2019, the husband and brother-in-law were reinstated Post Retirement, Rajan Gogoi was elected as MP in Rajya Sabha (Nominated).. Now you guys can see the chronology of events and link them..! INDIAN DEMOCRACY IS UNDER SERIOUS THREAT..!
Jagdish M.09/21/2021 07:29
There was a similar case in India....The Gujarat Snooping Scandal was when a 26-Year-old Architect was snooped using State Machinery by then CM. The recorded telephonic conversation between the IPS and the State Home minister was leaked. It is still available on youtube...Search for Cobra Post Gujarat Snooping Scandal....It is very creepy..!
Hervé F.09/21/2021 07:26
My support to her and to all victims. Shame to him and to the system that protect the attacker and disrespect the victims.
Sajan K.09/21/2021 07:15
Naheda A.09/21/2021 07:15
The Talibans of America! In the name of sports the entire system was in tandem with the abuse. No man can be get away unless he does not have internal support. Sexual abuse(America) objectification (German Gymnasts) and denying freedom of choice( Netherlands beach throwball team) all these are happening in free societies and so called civilized world. Is it any different for women whether its Iran, Taliban or the USA???