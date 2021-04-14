back

Simone de Beauvoir explains her most famous quote

“One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” Here’s how iconic feminist thinker Simone de Beauvoir explained her most famous quote. She passed away 35 years ago.

04/14/2021 4:58 PM
  New

