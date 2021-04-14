back
Simone de Beauvoir explains her most famous quote
“One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.” Here’s how iconic feminist thinker Simone de Beauvoir explained her most famous quote. She passed away 35 years ago.
04/14/2021 4:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:57
Simone de Beauvoir explains her most famous quote
- 4:08
Daunte Wright's killing by an officer sparks protest against police brutality
- 3:16
"Veneno" directors on the importance of trans representation
- 12:15
Color the Water: Fighting Racism in Surf Culture
- 6:11
This Syrian doctor saved thousands of children during the war
- 1:48
Celebrities pledge their support for LGBTQ+ youth
0 comments