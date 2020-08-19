back

Simple questions about mail-in voting

Is there a difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting? Can you vote by mail if you're homeless? Why does the USPS matter to the 2020 election? Here are 11 very simple questions about mail-in voting, answered.

08/19/2020 7:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 7:40

    Simple questions about mail-in voting

  2. 9:16

    The life of Joe Biden

  3. 1:31

    AOC's DNC speech

  4. 4:38

    Donald Trump on election rigging: 2016 vs. 2020

  5. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

  6. 4:14

    5 U.S. presidents with foreign-born parents

1 comment

  • Nour S.
    16 minutes

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.