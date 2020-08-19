back
Simple questions about mail-in voting
Is there a difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting? Can you vote by mail if you're homeless? Why does the USPS matter to the 2020 election? Here are 11 very simple questions about mail-in voting, answered.
