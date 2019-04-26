back
Soledad O’Brien Isn’t Afraid Of Asking Hard Questions
Journalist Soledad O'Brien sat down with Brut to explain why she has no issue calling out politicians for spreading lies during interviews.
04/26/2019 4:00 PMupdated: 06/13/2019 2:35 PM
Rich K.11/06/2019 01:51
You piece of sh-t,you talk about how good you are but you turn on people who have a different view than you, like the Nationals catcher !!!!!!!! you pathetic moron
Katainoi K.05/01/2019 02:12
These are not true journalists anymore! Don’t trust them!
Richard B.04/30/2019 21:44
Yet you fail showing the real liars. Just another puppet.
Mary T.04/30/2019 19:27
What a joke!
Manuel D.04/29/2019 00:07
Where were you from 2008-2016?? Lies are lies no matter who tells them!! Be objective and maybe people will take you seriously 😏😏😏😏😏
Clayton R.04/27/2019 11:24
thoughts?
Jay J.04/26/2019 19:56
WTF was she during Obama’s campaigns and presidency? GTF out of here with her...
Roberto V.04/26/2019 18:43
Great person keep up good work
Shelly R.04/26/2019 17:55
Excellent work Ms. O'Brien... and you're right - if not us, who? If not now, when?
Bob E.04/26/2019 16:43
She is also part of the same problem. Agenda... applied disinformation at its besr.
Brut04/26/2019 16:37
For more from Soledad, check out Starfish Media Group: https://www.starfishmediagroup.com/
Peter C.04/26/2019 16:13
What about biased, dishonest media personalities?
John Z.04/26/2019 16:11
How about just be a impartial journalist. Let people decide who’s good and bad and who they want to support.
Becky R.04/26/2019 16:10
we ALL are!
Alex E.04/26/2019 16:05
BS brut is fake news. CNN and other news networks have made up fake stories of the president. They should be put on trial.