Speaking Out Against Child Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
"I'm motivated more by anger... The church should be ashamed." Alleged victims of child sex abuse by the Catholic Church in New York can finally sue — and they’re speaking out.
The law revived previously expired claims
Hundreds of child sex abuse claims have been filed in New York since the Child Victims Act went into effect in August 2019 — including claims against priests, Boy Scout leaders, teachers, coaches, doctors. Some of the claims are now decades old. Richard Cardillo and James Burke faced abuse in the 1970s. They’re 2 of the hundreds of survivors of abuse within the Catholic Church who have filed lawsuits now that a one-year window for filing old civil claims has opened. NY State legislature Cardillo fought for nearly a decade to get the CVA passed.
NY courthouse before the passing of the CVA child sex abuse survivors in New York had to bring civil lawsuits against their abusers by the time they turned 23. Now, the CVA allows survivors until the age of 55 to file suits and a one-year “lookback window” to file civil actions against perpetrators — no matter how long ago the abuse occurred. The lawsuits contain allegations of sexual abuse of children and teens by priests, ministers, youth organization leaders and teachers including fondling, oral sex and sodomy against defendants including the Archdiocese of New York, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, the Diocese of Rochester, Catholic Charities, Covenant House, the Franciscan Friars Province of the Immaculate Conception, the World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
These lawsuits seek financial compensation for these innocent victims of sexual abuse. Catholic dioceses are named as defendants in about three-quarters of the cases, with Buffalo having the most of the seven other Catholic dioceses in New York. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester became the first diocese in New York to file for bankruptcy protection, claiming it faces massive judgements for past sexual abuse within its organization. Supporters of the Child Victims Act, which went into effect last month, had little sympathy for the diocese and others who may also go the bankruptcy route.
Brut.
16 comments
Rosa C.09/27/2019 20:38
I was raised catholic, but sort of went my own way I am now86 years old, and very sad about what is being said about Sex- Abuse in the church! I had no bad experience. Mostpriests were nice and kind, some, seemed old and cranky. Those, who knew about such things and just shuffled these monsters to other places, are just as guilty and need to be punished! I pray for Pope Francis and the catholic church.
Graeme S.09/27/2019 10:45
close this disgraceful crime syndicate down
Mark S.09/24/2019 20:25
Death to all pedophiles
Claudia T.09/23/2019 17:21
I think this is soooo wrong. A man can come back 20 or more years claiming sexual abuse but if a woman does it she is delusional or lying. Perfect example of the double standard.
Loup G.09/23/2019 15:53
C'est gens la il faut les punir,
Brut09/23/2019 15:45
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester was the first in New York to seek bankruptcy protection under the weight of new sexual misconduct lawsuits: https://time.com/5683814/new-york-rochester-diocese-bankruptcy-child-victims-act/
Jerome E.09/23/2019 13:15
Lol....yes sir, there shall come a time when he will not be welcomed anywhere.....hmmmmm
Lynda B.09/23/2019 12:34
Yell it from the rooftops!!!!!
Diane R.09/23/2019 12:18
No matter where the abuse comes from ,it marks you for life,it takes away your self worth .........
Katheryn W.09/23/2019 12:06
It does happen in all walks of life , it isn't just the church. You need to be angry at the person who did the abusing not angry in their religious beliefs or work title.
Loup G.09/23/2019 11:47
Pourquoi dieu à renversé sodome à cause de sa ,
Nelson I.09/23/2019 11:10
Catholic has been the headquarters of crime in Christianity. From homosexual to gay marriage to lesbianism to politics to rewriting the Bible, to child abuse to idol worshiping.
Ayaz M.09/23/2019 10:55
Religious icon and sax! Wolves in sheepskin.
Alex C.09/23/2019 10:31
The business of religion has suffered but there is still money to be made.
Justin M.09/23/2019 10:29
Shame shame shame
Raj G.09/23/2019 10:28
Poor kids