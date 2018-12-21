back

Sponsors ditch Tucker Carlson

Immigration makes our country "dirtier." That — and more racist and xenophobic remarks from Tucker Carlson.

12/21/2018 12:21 PM
73 comments

  • Gloria A.
    02/21/2019 17:15

    This man has a bitter spirit, but don't be fooled people. He is NOT the only one to feel this way. We either live in a free society or we don't! Saying that one civilization is superior to any other sounds very much like the rhetoric of Hitler and the Nazis

  • Carly B.
    12/31/2018 05:13

    wait until the last clip of him lol

  • Sean S.
    12/30/2018 03:37

    Stupid face.

  • Sean S.
    12/30/2018 03:37

    I wish I could drink every single drop of raciest people.

  • Tyler D.
    12/29/2018 18:40

    How is it racist ?

  • Eric H.
    12/28/2018 23:10

    He's god damn right.

  • Trevor B.
    12/28/2018 22:16

    All they have to do is look at this racist biased host meaning you you scumbag

  • Bubba J.
    12/28/2018 17:43

    Fake fake fake

  • Joel M.
    12/28/2018 15:28

    Who ever agree with tucker is a loser and idiot,,, don’t make no sense,,!!!!!’

  • Will G.
    12/27/2018 05:54

    Tucker is correct.

  • Kevin R.
    12/26/2018 23:28

    He tells the truth

  • Josiah S.
    12/26/2018 11:23

    The reason democrats and liberals love illegal immigration is because of votes. That’s why they’re against voter ID laws because you can’t get a government issued ID if your not a legal citizen.

  • Jake M.
    12/25/2018 02:40

    Yea but he's right?

  • Brittany K.
    12/25/2018 01:54

    More believable when not taken out of context. He's watched a lot for a reason... I'm not even a huge fan of his tactics, but people are starting to see through these cheesy "exposès" because your clever editing is pathetic.

  • Christina R.
    12/24/2018 05:57

    America isn’t Racist the People are. We are what we make it. America always had Immigration for centuries. Dirtier No ! If you makings the association between dirty and immigration you are the biggest low life ever. MFS 🤬. POS 👹🤦🏽‍♀️😝🐍

  • Joline F.
    12/23/2018 20:13

    What a bigot.

  • Baqer A.
    12/22/2018 20:32

    Lol, without immigrants your country is nothing 😂

  • Catherine E.
    12/22/2018 19:08

    Superior? Really dude?

  • Wayne D.
    12/22/2018 18:24

    Are you trying to point out times he was wrong, or just when he hurt your wittle feewings?

  • Sylvan M.
    12/22/2018 16:26

    I love Tucker