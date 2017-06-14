Spy novel book club

Apparently Jeff Sessions's hearing turned into a book club, with Senator Tom Cotton.
Eduardo S.06/15/2017 05:58
Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, senator.
Kyle B.06/15/2017 03:34
But you met with them 3 times... Ugh
Nik S.06/15/2017 03:27
Cotton is awfully familiar with treason himself when Obama was working on a nuclear deal with Iran.
Nahgee S.06/15/2017 03:14
they don't even take it seriously 😒
Grace C.06/15/2017 03:10
Fool!
Dustin S.06/15/2017 03:04
We got pics bitch!
Andrew B.06/15/2017 02:56
I wonder if Jeff Sessions read the book where Prohibition was a disaster and alcohol was legalized.
Zachary W.06/15/2017 02:48
Okay, but you did meet with the Russians. That is a documented part of history. But keep going... I'll wait.
Dominic M.06/15/2017 01:22
He said he didn't remember meet with any of the Russians He never said i didnt meet any of them. There a big different
Krishna L.06/15/2017 01:18
Larry T.06/15/2017 01:13
St8 bullshit..
Roy A.06/15/2017 01:12
So dumb
Logan S.06/14/2017 23:54
wat am I missing here
Carter A.06/14/2017 23:18
Tom cotton needs to GO
Carol B.06/14/2017 22:18
Lie,lie lie
Burl C.06/14/2017 22:02
"No I didn't tell russia the secret ingredient to the cookies"- Sessions, Aka the KKKeebler Elf.
John D.06/14/2017 21:50
So I guess he never read the Manchurian candidate. Also he said he did read Jason Bourne and James Bond novels, yea there is never a mysterious government conspiracy in any of those books, how crazy would that be.
Sue W.06/14/2017 21:43
This is a joke to these guys.
Sean W.06/14/2017 21:10
Douchebag I meant douchebags
Adam F.06/14/2017 21:09
Wow like this was thought out? No they were just that dumb and arrogant. This is nothing but right wing spin and turn...