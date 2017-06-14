back

Spy novel book club

Apparently Jeff Sessions's hearing turned into a book club, with Senator Tom Cotton.

06/14/2017 12:18 AM
41 comments

  • Eduardo S.
    06/15/2017 05:58

    Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, senator.

  • Kyle B.
    06/15/2017 03:34

    But you met with them 3 times... Ugh

  • Nik S.
    06/15/2017 03:27

    Cotton is awfully familiar with treason himself when Obama was working on a nuclear deal with Iran.

  • Nahgee S.
    06/15/2017 03:14

    they don't even take it seriously 😒

  • Grace C.
    06/15/2017 03:10

    Fool!

  • Dustin S.
    06/15/2017 03:04

    We got pics bitch!

  • Andrew B.
    06/15/2017 02:56

    I wonder if Jeff Sessions read the book where Prohibition was a disaster and alcohol was legalized.

  • Zachary W.
    06/15/2017 02:48

    Okay, but you did meet with the Russians. That is a documented part of history. But keep going... I'll wait.

  • Dominic M.
    06/15/2017 01:22

    He said he didn't remember meet with any of the Russians He never said i didnt meet any of them. There a big different

  • Krishna L.
    06/15/2017 01:18

  • Larry T.
    06/15/2017 01:13

    St8 bullshit..

  • Roy A.
    06/15/2017 01:12

    So dumb

  • Logan S.
    06/14/2017 23:54

    wat am I missing here

  • Carter A.
    06/14/2017 23:18

    Tom cotton needs to GO

  • Carol B.
    06/14/2017 22:18

    Lie,lie lie

  • Burl C.
    06/14/2017 22:02

    "No I didn't tell russia the secret ingredient to the cookies"- Sessions, Aka the KKKeebler Elf.

  • John D.
    06/14/2017 21:50

    So I guess he never read the Manchurian candidate. Also he said he did read Jason Bourne and James Bond novels, yea there is never a mysterious government conspiracy in any of those books, how crazy would that be.

  • Sue W.
    06/14/2017 21:43

    This is a joke to these guys.

  • Sean W.
    06/14/2017 21:10

    Douchebag I meant douchebags​

  • Adam F.
    06/14/2017 21:09

    Wow like this was thought out? No they were just that dumb and arrogant. This is nothing but right wing spin and turn...