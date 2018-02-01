back
State's Attorney pulled over in Florida
When the first ever black state's attorney of Florida was pulled over because her license plate "didn't scan," she handled it with class — while the officer struggled to give her a straight answer.
Byron G.02/28/2018 22:29
This had nothing to do with race and the officer did nothing wrong so keep that BS....
De'Sean J.02/28/2018 15:46
Read some of these comments.....Dear white people..... Clearly race related and definitely profiling. 😂
Larry G.02/27/2018 20:23
Please let us know if anything will be done
Tony S.02/24/2018 15:52
Police always routinely check plates. I was in a car when I was in my teens and the driver was pulled over because the car matched a stolen car report
Wallace G.02/18/2018 04:48
Racial profiling.haha didn't no what they got themselves into as soon as she said states attorney.stopped for no reason.what was there purpose to run her tag
Ashley W.02/16/2018 14:34
Police r a fuckin joke
Ian L.02/15/2018 00:01
It’s always about race in Amerika
Dill L.02/14/2018 13:51
It don't matter, they can pull who ever they want, there doing there job, she's just lucky she got power. But if she was breaking the law, them clowns better had inforced it.
Sherrelle P.02/12/2018 20:25
She asked for cards with their names oh and now it’s not his car 🤦🏾♀️
Clint H.02/12/2018 01:45
You can’t run plates before pulling a car over. That’s profiling.
J M.02/11/2018 13:54
U show then state atterney 👏
Jermell M.02/08/2018 22:48
Bottomland is that she is legit and there is no probable cause. This conversation is over!
Jeff K.02/08/2018 17:45
NO PROBABLE CAUSE? WOW. shameful.
Adamaris A.02/08/2018 06:21
Lo que me paso
Yini R.02/07/2018 16:53
People saying police can just stop you without a probable cause concerns me.
Jake K.02/06/2018 21:21
Pretty sure these are fake. Why would the police release the video?
Cali S.02/06/2018 02:56
I don’t see why there’s a problem.
Hunter C.02/06/2018 01:35
too important to be pulled over lol
Rick D.02/06/2018 01:34
Yeah cops run tags... imagine that... sometimes they accidentally miss a number or a letter and there’s a mistake, it’s happened to me before and they almost towed my car at 2am because they typo’d my tag wrong and it came back registered as a different vehicle with no insurance, it happens all the time. Give the guy a break, he risks his ass everyday to keep people safe and he made a simple mistake that resulted in what? A traffic stop that delayed her just a little bit and now there’s a big to-do about it because what? She happens to be black? Get over it man, it’s a traffic stop, not a search and seizure.
Chris M.02/05/2018 18:10
