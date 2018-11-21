Statistics about life as a Native American that you should keep in mind this Thanksgiving.
Ilene S.07/18/2019 05:13
I hope for peace inside you all...
Nas R.06/14/2019 20:19
its so true it was like a epidemic
Nas R.06/14/2019 20:18
if know ones.. i care
Rua R.04/06/2019 18:04
Fkn sad... its like this in New Zealand too
McFly F.03/30/2019 03:11
Why nobody has demand sorry to this beautiful people for the genocide they have done. Probably millions and millions native americans exterminated by pilgrims, cowboy, and before spanish and portugese. Its a shame. Its horrible. Poor lil girl 😢
Carlota Z.03/29/2019 22:19
Stop discrimination,!stop hurting people, stop being so inhuman and insensitive and basically ignorant!! Get rid of that wrong pride that makes you think you are a better human being and above those you decide to discriminate and hurt.. 😞 😳☹️😢😡
Denis D.03/28/2019 18:47
I love native people,especially women,never met a women that was negative towards me.
Imani S.03/27/2019 02:55
This makes me so sad
Erica I.03/27/2019 00:29
Depression and Suicide are horrible things
Emily R.03/26/2019 23:21
When the white peoples come to America, they are the real Cause of depression (depression =White people
Lane C.03/26/2019 18:27
Why don't Indians leave the reservation and get good jobs to help their families out of poverty?
Hasan J.03/25/2019 15:52
This is cuz the white criminals that came from Europe take over there's land ...
Maren P.03/24/2019 19:12
Is it because the youth have no responsibility, can’t they sell their land and move, assimilate into society without loosing their identity. Why can’t the cycle be broken if they leave the rez, are they forced to stay, they could still live off the grid if they choose. They have more rights than illegals who get everything handed to them, I’d rather our citizens get it but use it. My opinion.😞
Rusty P.03/24/2019 01:49
False statistics but regardless it’s horrible for anyone to have to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
Azhanae D.03/23/2019 12:11
Lol these aren’t real statistics 😭 and majority of people claiming to be native are 5% native 95% white
Garin A.03/23/2019 07:13
@:44 do you recognize her? I do
Annie B.03/22/2019 16:24
Don't give up. We need you! If it wasn't for Natives/Aboriginals we wouldn't have the opportunities of living on your home lands Your traditions and lives are important. Don't let your chiefs and the betrayal of society deter you. ❤
Deborah H.03/22/2019 15:00
So sad :(
Matt G.03/22/2019 14:40
Right out of the socialist play book.
Dee C.03/21/2019 09:12
Why is this happening? It is similar statistics in Australia with the indigenous people. Not to mention their addiction to alcohol and other substances. How did we fail the indigenous communities around the world like this?