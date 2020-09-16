back
Stephen Miller's influence on Trump policy
He's one of Donald Trump's most trusted advisors, and the man behind some of the White House's most controversial policies, like the "Muslim travel ban"... Here's what you need to know about Stephen Miller.
09/16/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 09/16/2020 3:59 PM
Kathleen C.13 hours
He a sick SOB!They all need to be removed!Karma coming back to all of these sick twisted people in the Whitehouse.
Françoise D.16 hours
😱
Brut News20 hours
Read more about Jean Guerrero's new book, 'Hatemonger,' about Stephen Miller's work for Donald Trump: https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/08/07/how-stephen-miller-went-teen-troll-trump-whisperer/