back

Stephen Miller's influence on Trump policy

He's one of Donald Trump's most trusted advisors, and the man behind some of the White House's most controversial policies, like the "Muslim travel ban"... Here's what you need to know about Stephen Miller.

09/16/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 09/16/2020 3:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:33

    Biden and Trump describe a dystopian future... if they don't win

  2. 5:07

    Stephen Miller's influence on Trump policy

  3. 4:14

    Donald Trump vs. science

  4. 6:13

    Kanye for president?

  5. 2:35

    ND city council member's powerful message on pride flag

  6. 5:16

    Where they stand: Trump vs. Biden on workers' rights

3 comments

  • Kathleen C.
    13 hours

    He a sick SOB!They all need to be removed!Karma coming back to all of these sick twisted people in the Whitehouse.

  • Françoise D.
    16 hours

    😱

  • Brut News
    20 hours

    Read more about Jean Guerrero's new book, 'Hatemonger,' about Stephen Miller's work for Donald Trump: https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/08/07/how-stephen-miller-went-teen-troll-trump-whisperer/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.