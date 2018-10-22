back

Student Holds BB Gun to Teacher's Head

This 15-year-old student held a BB gun to his teacher's head while she took attendance.

10/22/2018 7:01 PM
  • 1.6m
  • 422

And even more

  1. Ex-Cop Explains Why Texas Police Killing Was Avoidable

  2. Right-Wing Politician Demands Woman Remove Hijab

  3. What Are Stand Your Ground Laws?

  4. The Massive Scope of Hurricane Dorian’s Damage

  5. #TBT: The Evolution of Dance

  6. 5 of the Most Daring Jailbreaks

288 comments

  • Jowel S.
    10/29/2018 21:17

    Treat your teacher as a second parent you are moron.

  • Alexis B.
    10/29/2018 21:12

    Deberian dejarlo una tarde entera colgado de las bolas seguro que nunca mas lo hace

  • يوسف ر.
    10/29/2018 21:12

    💔

  • يوسف ر.
    10/29/2018 21:12

    👸

  • Ahmed A.
    10/29/2018 21:10

    This guy from district 13 😁😁😁😁😁

  • احمد ا.
    10/29/2018 20:53

    هذا ليس طالب إنما هو مجرم

  • Kenroy L.
    10/29/2018 20:03

    Stupid boy very stupid

  • Avet A.
    10/29/2018 20:01

    Американцы придурки

  • Diego E.
    10/29/2018 19:40

    esos que se creen los mas malos...pero se cagan cuando es a puño limpio como los hombres..

  • Zubair H.
    10/29/2018 19:34

    Towhidul Tasin

  • Carlos F.
    10/29/2018 19:27

    Abusador cóño una mujer indefensa cóño

  • Mark S.
    10/29/2018 18:17

    Adeem 😟

  • Hammas U.
    10/29/2018 18:17

    this u with ur glock.

  • Henrique G.
    10/29/2018 17:26

    Niño rata con pistola detected xD

  • Mohsin H.
    10/29/2018 16:28

    simple solution😶

  • Dennis A.
    10/29/2018 16:11

    Plain stupidity!

  • Chakshu T.
    10/29/2018 16:08

    Maurya bhai IS VALI MOTI CHHOTI KI YAAD AAGYI KISI DIN ATSA NA KRNA PDE🤣

  • Pryda J.
    10/29/2018 15:32

    Donald was right France is no longer France

  • Asad H.
    10/29/2018 15:10

    That was just a prank though

  • Ismail C.
    10/29/2018 12:47

    Muhammad Talha