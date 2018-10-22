Student Holds BB Gun to Teacher's Head

This 15-year-old student held a BB gun to his teacher's head while she took attendance.
288 comments
Jowel S.10/29/2018 21:17
Treat your teacher as a second parent you are moron.
Alexis B.10/29/2018 21:12
Deberian dejarlo una tarde entera colgado de las bolas seguro que nunca mas lo hace
يوسف ر.10/29/2018 21:12
💔
يوسف ر.10/29/2018 21:12
👸
Ahmed A.10/29/2018 21:10
This guy from district 13 😁😁😁😁😁
احمد ا.10/29/2018 20:53
هذا ليس طالب إنما هو مجرم
Kenroy L.10/29/2018 20:03
Stupid boy very stupid
Avet A.10/29/2018 20:01
Американцы придурки
Diego E.10/29/2018 19:40
esos que se creen los mas malos...pero se cagan cuando es a puño limpio como los hombres..
Zubair H.10/29/2018 19:34
Towhidul Tasin
Carlos F.10/29/2018 19:27
Abusador cóño una mujer indefensa cóño
Mark S.10/29/2018 18:17
Adeem 😟
Hammas U.10/29/2018 18:17
this u with ur glock.
Henrique G.10/29/2018 17:26
Niño rata con pistola detected xD
Mohsin H.10/29/2018 16:28
simple solution😶
Dennis A.10/29/2018 16:11
Plain stupidity!
Chakshu T.10/29/2018 16:08
Maurya bhai IS VALI MOTI CHHOTI KI YAAD AAGYI KISI DIN ATSA NA KRNA PDE🤣
Pryda J.10/29/2018 15:32
Donald was right France is no longer France
Asad H.10/29/2018 15:10
That was just a prank though
Ismail C.10/29/2018 12:47
Muhammad Talha