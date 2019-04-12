back
Students and Alumni Call for Reform of College Honor Code
BYU students are protesting the way its honor code is enforced. Meet the alumna whose social media campaign started the movement.
04/12/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/12/2019 7:43 PM
- 62.1k
- 276
- 60
44 comments
Ana B.04/29/2019 00:00
de esto te decia
Yesenia R.04/28/2019 14:54
and you wanna go here ?
Nene C.04/28/2019 06:47
They set a moral standard and if u know u can't maintain it, don't enroll. Pls is sexual immorality food? It has done more harm than good. The school states u should stay away from alcoholics, sex, drugs, etc and u re saying it is cult school and govt should close down the school. There re other schools that encourage all these practices. Go to those schools. What has all these aforementioned immoralities done in ur life, good or bad? It has destroyed lives and it is still destroying. Pple should have a rethink and this world shall be a better place.
Chandida D.04/24/2019 19:31
*rolls eyes*
Rovil S.04/24/2019 00:13
That’s way too much personal it’s no longer there job just mind your own business
Ingrid A.04/21/2019 12:32
¿me lo explicas? No le entendí bien
Rahul H.04/20/2019 03:59
If you don't like that honor code n don't wish to follow it, wth would you sign it for.... it just like attending a military school n questioning their disciplinary policies.... I won't blame the university, they made their rules clear before they enrolled the students....
Elijah I.04/19/2019 10:23
may i know your thoughts?
Andrew P.04/17/2019 05:39
Such a great cult. Love living in Utah.
Linda G.04/14/2019 12:24
Perhaps the University ought NOT BE ACCREDITED for carrying out enforcement of it’s Honor Code Enforcement in such an unprofessional & relatively immoral way. There’s an approach you lawyers should consider pushing through the national accreditation authority! Now, THAT would sting! For the BYU System to even be put on ‘probation’ for its honor code enforcement would make INTERNATIONAL NEWS!!! And well it should; highlight the hypocrisy! “The emperor has no clothes.”
Debra B.04/13/2019 04:28
So, you were 17 when you signed the honor code, I assume you're parents were with you (or aware of the code) as well. You decide to break the code, that you knew was enforced before going to that school, and are surprised about the results of breaking the honor code? Obviously, the school has future students aware of the code prior to them attending. I'm not into the LDS religion, but if you attend their school, sign their code agreeing to certain standards, you should follow what you signed and agreed to. Or suffer the consequences. Don't whine about it afterwards, you knew in advance what the rules were.
Judy M.04/13/2019 00:29
Rubbish. You don't have to tell the truth
Kaylee N.04/12/2019 23:37
Without realizing it was a religious school, I almost applied to its archeology program back in the early 2000s. I’m so glad I didn’t do it. Every story I’ve heard since then has been one nightmare after another. How horrified would they be if they tried to honor code me and find out I’m a dirty atheist with pagan ties 😂
Nancy A.04/12/2019 23:19
Just another cult ... (seeing Book of Mormon tomorrow ) . I think these young woman should tell those perverts who question them to take a cold shower . Disgusting ...
Lori N.04/12/2019 22:02
OMG, this privileged white pseudo-christian enrolled in a religious, bigoted, racist school like this and now has the gall to be upset that she is being treated poorly. please, crawl back under that white rock you live under. This school is the center of the universe for racism, sexism, misogyny and lies
Carl N.04/12/2019 20:03
Religious cults should be outlawed
Ed D.04/12/2019 20:00
How the perverts get their kicks....
Janet L.04/12/2019 19:54
Mormonism is a separatist CULT!
Deanna F.04/12/2019 17:24
crazy school
Charles W.04/12/2019 16:45
Now we have the Mormon Taliban.