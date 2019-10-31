Students Carry Bullet-Riddled Sign Honoring Emmett Till
These students carried the vandalized memorial sign for Emmett Till, a teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, and laid it at the base of a Confederate statue on their campus.
The trial galvanized the modern civil rights movement
These students carried the vandalized memorial sign for Emmett Till to the base of the Confederate statue on campus. It was in the middle of the night in 1955 when Emmett Till, a 14-year-old buy, was lynched in Mississippi. Till, a native of Chicago, was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he had a fateful encounter with a white woman named Carolyn Bryant. Till's murder and the fallout from the trial galvanized the modern civil rights movement. University of Mississippi students, Tyler Yarbrough, Curtis Hills, Isabell Spafford, Yasmine Malone started the group, the Emmett Till Legacy Alliance, in 2018 and held a student panel before walking the sign to the statue.
This is the fourth sign that the commission has placed at the site. The first was swiped in 2008, and no arrests were ever made in connection with the incident. The replacement marker was vandalized with bullets, more than 100 rounds over the course of several years. Just 35 days after it was erected in 2018, the third sign was shot at as well. The third memorial made headlines recently when Jerry Mitchell of the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, in conjunction with ProPublica, revealed that three University of Mississippi students had been suspended from their fraternity house after posing in front of the sign with guns, in a photo that was posted to the private Instagram account of one of the students. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the incident.
The sign has now been taken down, and a new one is “on its way,” Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission said according to CBS News. Chavez, Savidge and Sayers of CNN report that the replacement memorial will weigh 600 pounds and be made of reinforced steel. This bulletproof sign was erected and is expected to be open to the public by the Tallahatchie River in October 2019.
Brut.
152 comments
Don B.a day
About we just tear down that confederate statue
Mathew B.a day
It's not white supremacy, that's a group of racist kids. If we lived in state of supremacy, y'all wouldn't be able to carry that sign, you'd be picking cotton again.
Juan R.a day
All this is a white girl fault
James D.2 days
It's not any fun when it comes back on ya
Jennifer B.2 days
Emmett’s mother would not let the truth be buried with her child. Such a powerful woman.
Katie L.3 days
Why? I cannot wrap my head around any of it. Why would anyone hang a boy?? Why would she say he did things he didn’t do? The guilt she has lived with is not enough. It’s so sad people shoot the memorial and then take photos! I’m so glad I know how to treat humans and I’m raising a boy who will too.
Josh S.3 days
This monument is a good one AND DEFINITELY DESERVES TO HAVE A PLACE. ..but let's not ask for trouble by shaming another...
T M.3 days
Were the ghree idiots charged with vandalism?
Brand I.3 days
Mississippi is the only place that still has Segregation.. there is a lot of only black schools.
James C.4 days
So you counter a sign being vandalized by then stealing the same sign....
Ameila S.4 days
Dont vandalize. Those white boys should be in jail
Lamon T.5 days
Just a thought..... Louisiana, Arkansa, Mississippi and Alabama happens to be 3 of the poorest ranked, impoverished states in the nation; its a wonder that poverty is Karma for the horrendous treatment of its people.
Paul P.5 days
Another case of brainwashed punks creating racial tension. No group in the nation is more racist than blacks today.
Ada M.6 days
Still heartbreaking 😥
JR H.7 days
400 years ain't nothing changed Colin Kaepernick was right
Sierra D.7 days
I'd have kicked those white "boys" in the nuts. This hate an bs against each other needs to stop.
Alaira B.12/11/2019 05:37
THIS IS WHY BLACK HISTORY NEEDS TO BE TAUGHT LONGER THAN A WEEK
Johnathon A.12/11/2019 05:09
Them snow people got the day where it comes back around.
Cory C.12/11/2019 04:15
My heart still skips a beat every time I think of Emmett Till This shows how sick people where back in those days that baby didn’t deserve that he was being human I hope all the men are burning in the hottest heat of hell fire 🔥 for ever.😥😥😥😭😭😭😭
Cedric G.12/11/2019 02:39
A coward is a coward a all racist are cowards. I don't care who they hate. They fear what they can't conquer. Coward MF!!!!