back
Students Help Solve School Shooting Crisis with New Tech
It’s been 20 years since the mass shooting at Columbine High School. Since that tragedy, school shootings have increased — with 2018 setting a new record. Now these high school students are taking their safety into their own hands.
04/19/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 04/19/2019 1:20 PM
- 58.3k
- 283
- 34
29 comments
Mike K.04/30/2019 18:25
🤡🌎honk honk
Matt N.04/30/2019 16:36
So you made a funny looking deadbolt? Still no armed security on school campuses though?
Jim T.04/30/2019 04:33
Actually makes you realize that with the problem and no one doing anything about it, they engineered a change. Really proud of them.
Chuck R.04/29/2019 01:14
You can have the strongest gun control laws on the books and it will never stop gun violence
Derek G.04/28/2019 19:02
... so a dead bolt ... yeah that will work . ...
Mariyan V.04/28/2019 17:26
So the device locks the door? 🤔
Corey D.04/28/2019 15:34
These are good ideas for those kids to come up with but none of them is going to stop anybody if they want to get in there there's ways around every one of these Technologies
Larry D.04/28/2019 06:28
I feel like could bypass this with a turn of a key.
Shelby A.04/27/2019 23:01
2018 did not set a record. Learn to read through the lies.
Timothy S.04/27/2019 18:06
No matter what you do there's always going to be evil out there no matter how many gun laws they pass it's still not going to make a difference because the last time I checked criminals do not abide by the law I personally think it should be mandatory for ever School to have a armed School cop
Mike E.04/27/2019 15:25
Isn't it funny how most mass shootings happen in gun free zones
Doug M.04/27/2019 14:24
Do a little research for yourself people. Quit being sheep and buying into the mainstream media hype.
Ron Z.04/27/2019 00:15
Fighting the wrong fight. Gun control isn't the answer because it isn't the problem. Mental illness, bullying, lack of discipline is the problem along with an abundance of evil. Want to save children, people of all kinds then address those problems. More people are killed especially kids by texting while driving than with guns.
Jason F.04/26/2019 22:53
IT'S NOT GUN VIOLENCE! ITS STUPID PEOPLE WITH GUNS! GET YOUR WORDING RIGHT!!!!!
Antonio V.04/26/2019 10:44
And this is not innovative at all. We've had these kinds of blocks around since before I was born. They were considered fire hazards because it was difficult for people to get out as well as firefighters to get in. Such a device may actually cause more problems because students can be locked into the classroom. Little Billy might not be able to get a gun, but he can bring a knife and he can secure a classroom full of kids. When you have an attitude of gun control and not self preservation or self defense, you're an easy victim to even simple knife attacks. That's what happens in places with heavy gun control. They get stabby stabby. Ask London and their "knife control" efforts since the rate of violence climbed back up to pre-gun control levels. That's what happens when you choose the lazy route to change instead of addressing real issues like bullying, bigotry, poverty, etc. You get no real change, just a pathetic reshuffling of how violence manifests itself. Next time, search mass homicide, not mass shooting. You'll see why gun control doesn't work. Look at NYC. Gun control doesn't work at all. Oh, and no one shot up any schools in the city. Clearly, the problem isn't guns and the solution is not gun control. Remember, those kids aren't shooting up schools just because they got a gun. They're shooting up schools because of mental and emotional instabilities. If we can address those issues, we can stop the violence including gun violence, knife violence, arson, etc. When you don't address the motivation, history has shown us violence will still manifest itself another way - arson, bombs, poisoning.. all of which can cause more damage than a gun. If you think door locks will help. Imagine your kid being locked into a classroom with an armed kid that he was bullying and he is fed up, homicidal, and suicidal.
Dinia S.04/25/2019 12:47
Good job God bless
Antonio V.04/25/2019 01:30
It's sad because this doesn't even begin to solve the problem. Energy wasted delaying real efforts for change by solving. The focus needs to change away from gun control to addressing the motivations these kids as well as other adults have for mass murder. The gun doesn't drive that desire. We need to catch and redirect that negative energy. That requires doing more for their mental and emotional health. In cities, kids need more economic investment and general opportunities. The US needs to be reinvesting in education at the rate they invest in war and militarizing police. These kids need more intervention and less privilege allowing them to do what they want. They need more professionals not more undereducated cops with military weapons that can't even shoot straight.
Jorge M.04/24/2019 18:50
right, cuz an AR-15 cant get that thing right ....🤣
Dylan M.04/24/2019 16:20
Good idea, but I think arming teachers would probably be cheaper and more effective
Monifa M.04/24/2019 01:59
Congratulations to these innovative youths and leaders of tomorrow.