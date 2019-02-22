Students Out Racist Op-Ed in Alabama

An Alabama newspaper editor is under fire for a racist op-ed that addressed the Klu Klux Klan, and alluded to lynching. This student reporter helped break the story.
Katie K.03/01/2019 20:25
I hate stupid stuff like this but all of you including this man have a right to speak your minds whiner babies aside it's a fundamental right not a question or complaint. The kkk is a racist group of insecure individuals who seek something that is not right. However they have just as much as a right to talk or say there peace just as much as the church has the right to tell you your going to hell for not believing in God or repenting. So in the long run who cares if they want to come back they wont make difference and by complaining little whiner babies it will get all the attention they want it to have. So whine or not it is up to you.
Brandon S.03/01/2019 04:57
Chip coming in clutch
Calvin H.02/27/2019 23:14
No sir that is exactly what Alabama is about. Most hide their loyalty to the klan.
Daniel Z.02/23/2019 20:38
Oh it’s on ON . Y’all want war well give it to ya. We one the first war.
Brut02/23/2019 01:16
The newspaper publisher, Goodloe Sutton, has now resigned. https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/2019/02/22/goodloe-sutton-alabama-editor-who-called-lynchings-hands-over-reins-newspaper/2954032002/
Bobbi P.02/22/2019 17:13
I'm not for any of that nonsense but are they not allowed an opinion and free speech.
Suhas R.02/22/2019 16:30
So Democrats, when are you Rising once again? Showing your True colors?
Stacy M.02/22/2019 13:58
Freedom of the press...
Michael C.02/22/2019 12:53
Maybe it’s time to retire to Madrid, Spain.
Patricia G.02/22/2019 12:29
Where is the outrage?
Randy W.02/22/2019 05:39
Sounds like the Klan got it own paper
Haywood A.02/22/2019 01:08
Chip your going to go far in life God job on that reporting
Andres S.02/22/2019 00:43
The left are the real neo nazis
Momoh B.02/22/2019 00:19
Well it's time to bring back the Germans then hhhhhbbb
Paula B.02/22/2019 00:11
Close them out.
Jem B.02/22/2019 00:10
Brut is another fake news.
Christopher J.02/22/2019 00:02
"How to succeed in business" By idiot editor