Students Push Back Against Segregated Schools
Enough is enough. On the 65th anniversary of the landmark civil rights case Brown v. Board of Education, students from Integrate NYC are calling for real integration in schools with the #RetireSegregation campaign.
Jace and Joaquin are on a mission through activism to fight for your rights by integrating New York City's public schools. American schools are still widely segregated — 65 years after the Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.
“I was in kindergarten when I found out what racism is, I was around 5, 6 years old, maybe younger. I went to an all-white school, I was the only black student, I had problems with my complexion. I hated how my hair was, I hated how there was differences in how I was treated compared to the other kids.” Jace tell Brut.
On the anniversary of the 1954 historical landmark ruling, through the student-led organization IntegrateNYC, they launched the #RetireSegregation campaign. New York remains one of the most segregated states in the U.S., with 83% of black students and 73% of Hispanic students attending schools that are less than 10% white according to NYC Department of Education.
“I first experienced segregation in my school when I first moved to New York from Chile when I was 9 years old. I came here to New York City in the middle of 4th grade. I was placed in an ESL class knowing no English at all, with a teacher that knew no Spanish, which was my language, and just that lack of resources, it just failed me, you know, I had to learn English myself.” Joaquin recollects.
Black and Latino students are also experiencing the “double segregation” of race and poverty and attend schools with fewer educational resources. A recent study found a $23 billion gap in funding between white and non-white school districts of equal size across the country based on studies by EdBuild. To push back against this, students from IntegrateNYC designed the "5 R’s of Real Integration," a policy framework addressing race in enrollment, resource distribution, relationships within schools, restorative justice and representative staffing.
IntegrateNYC work is part of a global movement striving for racial equity and human dignity. Specifically, they align their advocacy with the platforms and goals of the Movement for Black Lives and United Nations.
13 comments
Kenny G.05/30/2019 01:12
There is nothing wrong with segregation...
Jennieve G.05/29/2019 22:05
New York? Segregated? I never k we that....the "melting pot"? This 21st century? Today?
Donald S.05/28/2019 19:50
Who wants to smell like mosquito spray all the time??
Junior B.05/25/2019 03:01
BS, BS, BS !!
Roberta G.05/24/2019 19:51
This is bs
Yakumo M.05/21/2019 09:40
ESL classes actually have another thing that no one likes talking about. Kids are kept in there because of state and federal funding. More kids in there the more they, the schools, get.
Darwin G.05/19/2019 20:16
I disagree with this. I went to high school in new York city. To queens voc. I didn't any of what you guys are talking about.
Shae K.05/19/2019 03:42
Get woke, go broke, huh Brut?
Steven T.05/19/2019 02:10
Meanwhile, liberal college campuses are trying to bring back segregation.
Korey C.05/17/2019 18:59
Thses are the same people that say Republicans are demons when they want School Choice. Haha.
Alex B.05/17/2019 18:39
Too bad when students hit college they are encouraged to think segregation is a good thing nowadays
Jim B.05/17/2019 17:52
They don't do it physically anymore, the do it monetarily through the tax system. Same evil !
Kerretta H.05/17/2019 13:54
Bravo.... Going places my princess...