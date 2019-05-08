Students Speak Out After Highlands Ranch Shooting

Kendrick Castillo died at STEM School Highlands Ranch outside Denver on May 8, 2019.It's believed he was gunned down protecting his classmates from active shooters inside the school.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces to the community “We learned that a student's life was taken too soon by this vicious act of violence. You know, as a father of two young children, I can hardly even imagine the horror and the grief that the families must be feeling. And of course, our prayers are for the complete recovery of the remaining victims.”

Sara Marks, mother of three students empathetically screams to the camera, “Your children are texting you that they're hiding under a desk and bullets are hitting their window, or things are hitting their window, It's a horrible feeling. That's all I'm going to say."

Survivor Chris Elledge recollects on the trauma, “So the announcements came on saying it was a lockdown stay safe and stay hidden and our teacher told us to hide behind the equipment in the room because it was weight equipment. So we hid behind the weight equipment. And. We just. Stayed there until the cops came in the room. They busted in the room. And they were asking if there was any suspects in the room. If we were OK and they escorted us out to go out to the front of the building. “I'm not sure what's going on because the "Fight for Life”— kind of makes you think different. Because they're telling everybody it's OK but when you have a helicopter land and a "Fight for Life" come in it's a little concerning, you know."

For the past four years, Kendrick was a participant of the school’s robotics team. He had also held multiple technology internships. He had a bright future in front of him. Friday would have been his last day of high school. Kendrick’s father, John Castillo, has spoken out about his son. He said, “I want people to know about him.”

Two suspects have been arrested and brought to justice in relation to the attack.

Brut.