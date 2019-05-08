Students Speak Out After Highlands Ranch Shooting
Just three days before his graduation, Kendrick Castillo died during a shooting at a Colorado STEM school. Hear from the loved ones and fellow students of those who survived the shooting at Highlands Ranch.
Students Speak Out After Highlands Ranch Shooting
Kendrick Castillo died at STEM School Highlands Ranch outside Denver on May 8, 2019.It's believed he was gunned down protecting his classmates from active shooters inside the school.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces to the community “We learned that a student's life was taken too soon by this vicious act of violence. You know, as a father of two young children, I can hardly even imagine the horror and the grief that the families must be feeling. And of course, our prayers are for the complete recovery of the remaining victims.”
Sara Marks, mother of three students empathetically screams to the camera, “Your children are texting you that they're hiding under a desk and bullets are hitting their window, or things are hitting their window, It's a horrible feeling. That's all I'm going to say."
Survivor Chris Elledge recollects on the trauma, “So the announcements came on saying it was a lockdown stay safe and stay hidden and our teacher told us to hide behind the equipment in the room because it was weight equipment. So we hid behind the weight equipment. And. We just. Stayed there until the cops came in the room. They busted in the room. And they were asking if there was any suspects in the room. If we were OK and they escorted us out to go out to the front of the building. “I'm not sure what's going on because the "Fight for Life”— kind of makes you think different. Because they're telling everybody it's OK but when you have a helicopter land and a "Fight for Life" come in it's a little concerning, you know."
For the past four years, Kendrick was a participant of the school’s robotics team. He had also held multiple technology internships. He had a bright future in front of him. Friday would have been his last day of high school. Kendrick’s father, John Castillo, has spoken out about his son. He said, “I want people to know about him.”
Two suspects have been arrested and brought to justice in relation to the attack.
Brut.
- 85.6k
- 84
- 23
18 comments
Nora T.05/18/2019 08:47
They should make an extra room in all the class room to go in to hide instead of just hiding under the desk and stuff
Frank S.05/11/2019 19:28
Trans gender The boys are going to love him in prison Mane cut it off and make him a woman
Justin M.05/11/2019 09:13
True heros
Karen Z.05/09/2019 14:25
No child should have experienced this!!
Nathan A.05/09/2019 14:16
Sick of these white people still shooting up our children! What the hell is your problem...go off yourselves in private idiots
Dora J.05/09/2019 12:23
Rest in peace
Joy F.05/09/2019 10:20
RIP he died saving s lot of others. Hes a hero
Colin N.05/09/2019 09:53
Medal
Rose D.05/09/2019 07:46
No. This is not fair. I don’t want to see news like this anymore. No no no.
Zac S.05/09/2019 02:03
I give it 2 days till the next one
Haya K.05/09/2019 00:24
And they claims Muslims to be terrorista
Rupi R.05/08/2019 22:44
thanks republicans!
Mel O.05/08/2019 22:04
Abolish nra. The domestic terror organization that provide protection for gun lobby and guns. People armed with guns kill more, kill easier, kill more often and nra stands by them. ABOLISH nra.
Carolina D.05/08/2019 21:59
Prayers won't prevent the next shooting. Gun reform will!!
Alexis V.05/08/2019 21:56
There are regulations on the 1st amendment: can’t go into a crowed movie theater and scream “Fire” if there isn’t one; can’t graffiti a swastika without it being punished as a hate crime. There should be regulations on the 2nd amendment too. Guns are not a black and white debate — either for it or against it. Let’s regulate who has legal access to guns. If you are on the “no fly” list, you should be on the “no buy” list. If you have documented mental illness, no guns for you. It’s a dark time in our society when we have to prepare our children and teachers for domestic active shooters. “Thoughts and prayers” are not enough to solve this problem.
Brut05/08/2019 21:02
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting, recently spoke to Brut about survivor's guilt and his fight for gun safety.
Tim L.05/08/2019 20:56
I hoped they press charges and civil lawsuit against the killers parents.
Michele P.05/08/2019 20:53
Awful, again