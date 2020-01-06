back

Tamika Mallory: "We learned the violence from you."

"We learned the violence from you." Tamika Mallory, co-chair of the Women's march, gave a powerful speech about the unrest gripping the U.S.

06/01/2020 1:04 PM
  • 17.8k
  • 104

Stand Up

  1. 4:05

    Tamika Mallory: "We learned the violence from you."

  2. 2:19

    Viral 'Wipe It Down' video shows the reality of black lives

  3. 3:54

    Teenage sexual assault survivors speak up on TikTok

  4. 3:58

    TBT: Fred Hampton's death

  5. 2:56

    Black Army Vet Shares His View on Kneeling in Protest

  6. 2:06

    George Floyd, remembered

77 comments

  • Liam G.
    11 minutes

    The US has went crazy, the civilised world saw this coming.

  • Scot W.
    16 minutes

    They learned to loot & steal from the White people ? I'm white & i didn't learn this at all , my parents taught me to not destroy or touch other people's property without permission Period !

  • Bin N.
    17 minutes

    You are stupider.... how can you learn something bad in the past.... where is your brain??? Or you don't have brain???? All of the us learned something happened in the past and try to make the world better..... don't try to protect yourself from your criminal.... that is selfish and let people hate your community more than ever...

  • Russell C.
    19 minutes

    When you burn target you put jobs on the line when you burn auto zone you put jobs on the line. Not just white jobs but black jobs also. You're making your brother and sister jobless by doing such. I feel your rage and pain but this is not the answer. Crime cannot solve crime.

  • Mike R.
    20 minutes

    So destroying you 'own' is the answer?

  • Yash D.
    23 minutes

    Wow she is clearly justifying burning up shops and buildings. Good going sister. U should be proud.

  • Drew J.
    24 minutes

    It was slaves who built the White House before the Civil War. It will be their descendants who will take it apart, brick by brick.

  • Mel S.
    24 minutes

    Tell em!!!

  • Tracey P.
    25 minutes

    You are stupid

  • Charles G.
    26 minutes

    there is no excuse to loot and destroy property this is an example of a racist

  • Tracey P.
    26 minutes

    You do not know what you are talking about

  • Matthew C.
    28 minutes

    How did you learn something that was done hundreds of years ago???? No one alive has stolen land from Indians.

  • Leo C.
    28 minutes

    Good speech

  • Wasim Z.
    28 minutes

    Officers should not respond to any 911 calls for a month and see how much those losers will appreciate cops😅 People are not normal

  • HrandRawa K.
    30 minutes

    And the good black community’s are being destroyed because of people like her. Leading her own people to loot and burn their own community’s and she said it’s ok to burn target and other businesses how is possible that the smart and educated humans listen to her trash.

  • Betty N.
    31 minutes

    If you truly want to make a difference start with yourself that's where we all need to start. And I can tell you that she'll never see me about burning down businesses and throwing rocks at people and hurting individuals..y'all need to get home and calm down and start acting civil and get a plan... how about going back to the cities and cleaning up your mess... and I'm talking about white and black people...disgusting

  • Fakhruddin A.
    32 minutes

    as u sow so shall u reap welcome to syria😂😂😂

  • Nevin S.
    33 minutes

    fueled by the fake lying media

  • Octavio L.
    33 minutes

    One of most powerful speeches I ever heard!

  • Michael G.
    34 minutes

    Stupid comment a looting and it’s the wrong message/ I’m 💯 % behind the protesters and 💯 % against the thugs who looted - burned business