Tattoo Artist Donates Proceeds to Charities

Tattoo artist makes his art more accessible

This tattoo artist organizes fundraisers to help nonprofits thrive and fight for the rights of the underpriveldged. Roi started organizing fundraisers in 2016. Since then, he has raised money for nonprofits such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, NAACP, the Sierra Club. He realizes his designs within 30 minutes for this special event. For the events, he uses select designs that he can complete in half an hour.

For many years— he wanted to use his art to contribute to raise money to help in any way possible. Every week there's something in the news there's some near mass shooting or some organization is being defunded. He says It's just overwhelming. The way he manages his own sanity with art and to focus on making a difference. His clients get to see a side of him that they wouldn't necessarily get to see on social media or just out normally. Everyone involved said what a calming atmosphere it was, and the artists have had lots of amazing feedback.

He did a fundraiser for suicide prevention earlier in his career. He dealt with a lot of mental illness when he was younger and knowing the feeling like life was not worth living. Basically, the way it works is he has little small designs that are drawn up and people come and know they are priced a little bit lower than the usual price just to make them a little more accessible to people. When growing up in a rapidly changing and challenging world, most young people have struggled at some point or another with figuring out who they might be. Tattoos, recent research suggests, don’t just express identity: They help define it.

It's going to take everyone contributing something small, big whatever can be done — that's the only way that change is going to get through in a positive way. 100% of the proceeds are donated to charities.

Brut.