TBT: Fred Hampton's death
Black Army Vet Shares His View on Kneeling in Protest
George Floyd, remembered
Documenting the Minneapolis protests
The xenophobia behind the health screenings of immigrants in Ellis Island
Eric Garner’s mother speaks at vigil for George Floyd
http://www.leparisien.fr/international/mort-de-george-floyd-un-homme-de-19-ans-abattu-lors-d-une-manifestation-a-detroit-30-05-2020-8326848.php#xtor=AD-1481423552
Barbara E.28 minutes
Time for a change!
Alan N.34 minutes
Slowly but surely letter P will take its rightful place after the letter U followed by SA.
Deepshikha S.37 minutes
Height of Discrimination.....sad and shameful
Marlene B.an hour
They were assassinated.
Joe N.an hour
To all media: HongKong reporters will focus their camera on shoes instead of protesters faces to safeguard identity. Focus the whole camera only on police brutality and police faces. Then identify and threaten them one by one and their families. It works well in HK. Should replicate this success story. This noble practice is perfectly supported by white house at HongKong everyday for 1 whole year. Keep it up US protest.
Jiehan hour
If the americans did not take this out to streets and nationwide, Floyd's death would just be another convenient statistics to trumpanzee and it's white supremacists barbarians extremists racists demons.
Jiehan hour
Trumpanzee is the hub of all evils. This beast will bring America into destructions and abyss. By it's lies and con jobs. With it's lying tongues of the serpents devil that creates lies, divisions and hatred and target certain groups to be destroyed, attacked and victimized. So that it may stay in power to rule as a thug , con man and narzicksz. A real demon politician trumpanzee.
Sylvain G.2 hours
http://www.leparisien.fr/international/mort-de-george-floyd-un-homme-de-19-ans-abattu-lors-d-une-manifestation-a-detroit-30-05-2020-8326848.php#xtor=AD-1481423552