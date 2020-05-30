back

TBT: Fred Hampton's death

Activists reading the names of black men killed by police. This scene, which remains all too familiar today, took place in 1969, after the killing of Black Panther member Fred Hampton...

05/30/2020 2:02 PM
  • New

8 comments

  • Barbara E.
    28 minutes

    Time for a change!

  • Alan N.
    34 minutes

    Slowly but surely letter P will take its rightful place after the letter U followed by SA.

  • Deepshikha S.
    37 minutes

    Height of Discrimination.....sad and shameful

  • Marlene B.
    an hour

    They were assassinated.

  • Joe N.
    an hour

    To all media: HongKong reporters will focus their camera on shoes instead of protesters faces to safeguard identity. Focus the whole camera only on police brutality and police faces. Then identify and threaten them one by one and their families. It works well in HK. Should replicate this success story. This noble practice is perfectly supported by white house at HongKong everyday for 1 whole year. Keep it up US protest.

  • Jieh
    an hour

    If the americans did not take this out to streets and nationwide, Floyd's death would just be another convenient statistics to trumpanzee and it's white supremacists barbarians extremists racists demons.

  • Jieh
    an hour

    Trumpanzee is the hub of all evils. This beast will bring America into destructions and abyss. By it's lies and con jobs. With it's lying tongues of the serpents devil that creates lies, divisions and hatred and target certain groups to be destroyed, attacked and victimized. So that it may stay in power to rule as a thug , con man and narzicksz. A real demon politician trumpanzee.

  • Sylvain G.
    2 hours

    http://www.leparisien.fr/international/mort-de-george-floyd-un-homme-de-19-ans-abattu-lors-d-une-manifestation-a-detroit-30-05-2020-8326848.php#xtor=AD-1481423552