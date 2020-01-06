TBT: Martin Luther King on riots
Peter B.14 minutes
NMC but in Canada indigenous people still don't have clean water. "'It is easier to cast people as “thugs” than to grapple with the ways we as a society haven’t listened and wouldn’t change. ' https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/11/opinion/50-years-later-we-still-havent-learned-from-watts.html?action=click&module=RelatedCoverage&pgtype=Article®ion=Footer
Louise B.22 minutes
Wise words l hope everyone wakes up to this abominable situation and ensures it never ever happens again 😪
Matthew C.28 minutes
This entire speech is about “vigorously condemning riots”
Angel A.31 minutes
This is something worth listening to!
Amitava D.32 minutes
Outstanding speech from MLK
Francis M.38 minutes
🤞⚖️🇺🇸
Phoenix L.an hour
All this because Of lack of melanin and nothing in history to show what they have contributed to the world.
Hipatia V.an hour
He who thinks himself superior for his skin color only reflects: The poverty of his Soul
Abdul K.an hour
https://youtu.be/ai8lLStEosY
Joe C.an hour
Yep , if you're tired of hearing about Racism, imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it...
Joe C.an hour
Trump supporters who use MLK quotes to score a point should understand that he was also killed by a White Racist