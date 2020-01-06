back

TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

"A riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?" For many, this 1967 speech by Martin Luther King, Jr. still resonates today...

06/01/2020 2:59 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:24

    TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

  2. 4:05

    Tamika Mallory: "We learned the violence from you."

  3. 2:19

    Viral 'Wipe It Down' video shows the reality of black lives

  4. 3:54

    Teenage sexual assault survivors speak up on TikTok

  5. 3:58

    TBT: Fred Hampton's death

  6. 2:56

    Black Army Vet Shares His View on Kneeling in Protest

11 comments

  • Peter B.
    14 minutes

    NMC but in Canada indigenous people still don't have clean water. "'It is easier to cast people as “thugs” than to grapple with the ways we as a society haven’t listened and wouldn’t change. ' https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/11/opinion/50-years-later-we-still-havent-learned-from-watts.html?action=click&module=RelatedCoverage&pgtype=Article&region=Footer

  • Louise B.
    22 minutes

    Wise words l hope everyone wakes up to this abominable situation and ensures it never ever happens again 😪

  • Matthew C.
    28 minutes

    This entire speech is about “vigorously condemning riots”

  • Angel A.
    31 minutes

    This is something worth listening to!

  • Amitava D.
    32 minutes

    Outstanding speech from MLK

  • Francis M.
    38 minutes

    🤞⚖️🇺🇸

  • Phoenix L.
    an hour

    All this because Of lack of melanin and nothing in history to show what they have contributed to the world.

  • Hipatia V.
    an hour

    He who thinks himself superior for his skin color only reflects: The poverty of his Soul

  • Abdul K.
    an hour

    https://youtu.be/ai8lLStEosY

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Yep , if you're tired of hearing about Racism, imagine how tired some people are of experiencing it...

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Trump supporters who use MLK quotes to score a point should understand that he was also killed by a White Racist