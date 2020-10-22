back

TBT: Rep. John Lewis on voter suppression

Looking back... Civil rights activist John Lewis had a powerful message about voter suppression.

5 comments

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    “You must convince your heart that whatever Allah has decreed is most appropriate and most beneficial for you.” - Imām Ghazzali

  • Marsha D.
    4 hours

    Voting by mail should be an option for all citizens AND standardized across the country for presidential elections. The POTUS represents all CITIZENS and all STATES.

  • John T.
    4 hours

    Thank you for your work. I have never had any problem voting. I have already voted for President Trump without any problem whatsoever. Great job!

  • Bilawal A.
    4 hours

  • Elbert P.
    4 hours

    Popular vote 🗳=America Electoral vote 🗳=Amerikkka

