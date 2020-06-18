back
TBT: Sen. Moseley Braun on the Confederate flag
To suggest as a matter of revisionist history that this flag is not about slavery flies in the face of history" Throwback to when the first black woman senator, Carol Moseley Braun, took to the Senate floor to explain what symbols of the Confederacy represent.
06/18/2020 12:28 PM
Tommy R.43 minutes
It still lives in the hearts and minds of southern locals in the south. Alot of them don't have any regrets for what their confederate ancestors wrongfully treated our ancestors back than.
Jeff M.an hour
freedom of speech
Tariq R.an hour
for stop racism "get rid white - skinned jesus statue" You have shown white supremacy by making a white-skinned statue of Jesus... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_segregation_of_churches_in_the_United_States