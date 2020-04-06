back
TBT: The 1943 Harlem curfew
A curfew in New York. A riot after a white police officer shot an African American soldier. This happened over 50 years ago... in Harlem.
06/04/2020 8:09 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:15
TBT: The 1943 Harlem curfew
- 7:36
Brut exclusive: Ilhan Omar's speech at the George Floyd memorial
- 2:36
Marchers honor George Floyd in Houston
- 2:19
Viral 'Wipe It Down' video shows the reality of black lives
- 1:04
Elizabeth Warren: "It's not enough to be an ally"
- 4:46
How taking a knee became a protest symbol
5 comments
Haidar A.an hour
And it will happen for long time
Colette F.an hour
the infernal rebeginning of violence🤔🤔🤔🤔
Virginia Q.an hour
Can i share?yes repeats itself
Linda L.2 hours
The only reason to bring up this incident in old history, is to continue to fuel the unrest of today. No other reason makes sense to me. There will always be bad policeman, just like any other group of individuals.There are individuals within families which do unlawful things. That doesnt make the whole family bad. Wake up people. We are being maniuplated every day by the media.
Grant E.2 hours
History repeats itself