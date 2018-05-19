back
Teacher cuffed after questioning superintendent's salary
Cuffed and thrown out of a school board meeting — that's what happened to this teacher after she repeatedly questioned a superintendent's salary back in January.
Gary T.05/21/2018 20:26
POR Q LOS MATAN COMO A PERROS ??? .YA VIERON .
Oscar B.05/21/2018 18:04
CORRUPTION EVERYWHERE
Ilker S.05/21/2018 13:13
Trump says blah blah blah. Can't even see what's going on School's, Trump just tweeting like a bird .
Max R.05/21/2018 07:28
The education system is a money spinning racket. Get permissions after bribing government officials - Open up a school- Then rake in the moolah for the rest of your life. Just remember to periodically grease the officials palms with the greens.
Alejandra M.05/21/2018 04:05
mira y no es colombia. En la mayoria de los paises estan mal pagados
Ervin J.05/20/2018 23:33
She needs to stop resisting
Haydee R.05/20/2018 22:32
En todas las parte del mundo existe ese problema . Es muy importante que los maestros que trabajan bien se les pudiera aumentar.porque la educacion de nuestros hijos es muy importante para sacar adelante nuestros paises....
Osbourne C.05/20/2018 21:59
That very disturbing to how they handle the situation really really sad
Jovis C.05/20/2018 16:44
Coward look he no got sense
Kyle M.05/20/2018 16:43
If you haven't figured it out yet, it's cheaper to have a country of idiot slaves that can't read the system than it is to pay them and treat them fairly.
Luis A.05/20/2018 16:16
Everyone else are cowards for not standing and helping!
John A.05/20/2018 12:58
This looks like american dream to me
Marguerite Y.05/20/2018 03:37
What.was the end of.this attack on free speech does anyone know ? 😈
Deidre R.05/19/2018 23:24
Teacher s are really under paid,and deserve a raise,here in Michigan,they really need a raise,so glad my kids grown.
Miakel R.05/19/2018 15:52
Makes me sad when I see you one of my own people as a cop doing the man's Dirty Work.
Richard E.05/19/2018 15:01
justice to protect the injustice just so confused. she go to jail trying to help you understand a corrupt system . structurally built to fail. built on flawed system .
Robert A.05/19/2018 14:49
We all lament the fact that teachers are underpaid for the work they do and the limits on resources available to them. But nothing is done to improve this situation. The only effective vehicle appears to be when teachers stage massive walk-outs to draw attention to their plight. Why can't states begin to proactively address these concerns?
Roger H.05/19/2018 14:15
There is a lot of corruption and political BS in our schools. It is making it harder and harder for our kids to get a quality education~RJH chools-trying-to-brainwash-your-child/ kids to get a quality
Joseph A.05/19/2018 13:39
wow...