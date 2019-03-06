back
Teen Warns of Anti-Vaccination Dangers Before Congress
Ethan Lindenberger did the unthinkable — he defied his mother’s wishes and got vaccinated when he turned 18. Now, he’s warning against the dangers of misinformation and ideas that fuel the anti-vaccination movement.
03/06/2019 12:21 PM
- 155.7k
- 744
- 56
39 comments
Winston S.04/30/2019 21:52
Thank you Ethan Lindenberger for proving that children who aren’t vaccinated become adults just like everyone else.
Melissa B.04/28/2019 04:29
Smart dude
Elle W.04/26/2019 23:37
Holy crap you mean he’s alive and healthy after all those years?! Maybe he’s been the one spreading all the deadly diseases.
Carol D.04/26/2019 07:28
He is very well spoken
Amber N.04/24/2019 12:53
Here's an anecdote. I got my MMR vaccination like every other person in my family and none of us has ever had the measles. Go figure.
Melissa P.04/24/2019 04:51
I’m so happy this young man did the responsible thing. It’s so incredibly sad that diseases that were so close to being eradicated are coming back with a vengeance because Jenny McCarthy and Google made everyone think they are smarter than the doctors. People in third world countries walk miles and will do anything for these life saving vaccines and these arrogant soccer moms decide against it because of their snooty, falsely informed reasons. You all want a ‘choice’ of whether or not to vaccinate? Sure. If you choose not to vaccinate your kids that’s fine- but stay out of public places. My son is only 4 months and is too young for certain vaccines and I have to be afraid to take him anywhere because of idiots. It’s so sad.
Michael R.04/23/2019 18:25
When you are worried about unvaccinated kids around your vaccinated kid,you might be a moron.
Kelly N.04/22/2019 11:26
Why is this kid being made a big deal? What he's selling I'm not buying because the people he's selling for have proven they can't be trusted
James W.04/22/2019 11:23
Big pharmaceutical must love this little know it all.
Lori D.04/20/2019 17:02
The public is so misinformed vaccinations are needed ,every disease from the 1800s would come back. People are so ignorant. Autism is not caused by vaccinations, please get your facts straight !
Michael B.04/17/2019 01:46
Ur a Government plant
Gracie A.04/15/2019 18:29
Smarter than his mom
June W.04/14/2019 03:13
The medical and pharmaceutical businesses are NOT reliable sources of truthful information on this subject, because of greed. Money and power are their main concern.
Pattie L.04/13/2019 01:55
Fear is a liar
Ann Z.04/12/2019 22:19
Good job kid ur smarter then ur mother
Bryan S.04/11/2019 10:58
Why don't you talk just a bit faster
Scott D.04/11/2019 09:07
Go get vaccinated you fool your part of America’s issue
Curtis B.04/10/2019 12:53
I have no problem with being vaccinated after you are fully developed!’ But to inject the crap that are in those shots into infants and babies that are just starting life!! Is not good!!
Diana B.04/10/2019 11:42
Why do so many people let the government do their thinking for them. We don’t know what’s in the vaccine. We just know the government says it’s safe and we have to do it. All I know I am 64 and when I was a kid there was no autism. Now the odds are 1/18. Somethings not right. Ask anyone with an autistic child. All have been vaccinated. No child that hasn’t been vaccinated has autism. Trust the government. Never.
Jan C.04/09/2019 15:44
That kid is so much smarter then his mother.Good for you,young man.