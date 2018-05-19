Teens create solar-powered tent for the homeless

Charity feeds undocumented restaurant workers in LA
Scott P.05/19/2018 16:03
Homeless with cell phones. Ahhh, ‘Merica...
Karen G.04/24/2018 04:22
a program for Bella?
Donna S.04/18/2018 15:16
Good for them!!!!!!
Becca C.04/08/2018 05:01
pretty sure your not going to have a phone if your homeless? 🙃
Zena G.04/03/2018 18:34
Sitting here smiling with tears in my eyes. So very proud of this group of young ladies. Love that your project helps the less fortunate...brilliant!
Solar F.04/03/2018 17:09
Learn how to get control over energy costs and save on your monthly bill while making your planet a better place with clean, renewable energy. 💸♻️ Kindly check and follow this page for posts, educational content, technical reviews and news about solar technology. Thank you very much! 🌞
Dean D.03/30/2018 11:54
I live in a sober living half way facility with recovering alcoholics and drug addicts you have to want sobriety there is a canal with olyander bushes near by homeless people camp there they choose that lifestyle drugs and alcohol haven't hit there bottom yet
Sheri S.03/29/2018 14:48
That's awesome ,
Jaime D.03/29/2018 11:34
Esta super bien por que al paso que vamos con pago delos trabajos vamos aser homeless
Kathy M.03/29/2018 04:09
Where can I get one of these?
Lena H.03/29/2018 02:17
As your young minds grow, you will find and learn how to improve on many things that would be of benefit to many. You should be very proud of yourselves as all of you are on the road to many wonderful things. Quite an invention, continue to challenge your minds make this a better place for all.
Meera S.03/29/2018 00:42
Remember the song “I believe that Christmas are our future “? These kids are doing things that amaze me.
Emerick M.03/28/2018 22:48
haha we need one
Desiree G.03/28/2018 20:49
And it’s good to see young adults try. Unlike most people.... trial and error 🙂 you’ll get there.
George W.03/28/2018 17:47
When children help more than our government.
Esperanza P.03/28/2018 16:51
wild.
Nathaniel A.03/28/2018 16:22
This is what enjenuitous little girls should be doing instead of marching around trying to get their own rights taken away.
Roshaan A.03/28/2018 16:01
Good work. Nice to see
Josh D.03/28/2018 11:34
There's a usb port for a phone to charge? How do pay for a phone and service if you're homeless? Hearts in the right place, but you might want to track down a homeless person and ask them if you could have their number..good chance they don't have one.
Añorga A.03/28/2018 04:50
God bless theses girls there hearts are in the right place. But this isn’t really helping them they could sell these tents for funding a rehabilitation home where they can become productive members again. But love that they want to help.