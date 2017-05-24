Texas Bathrooms bill

Rep. Senfronia Thompson compares Texas's discrimination against transgender kids with her experience of segregation.
Mikaila H.05/26/2017 11:19
Being transgender DOES NOT make you a pedophile! Being a pedophile makes you a pedophile. Pedophile's don't need to change their appearance to get children since, OBVIOUSLY, they've been doing it for all these years. Also, what about the pedophile that's already using the bathroom with your SONS and daughters?? What is this misconception about transgender people being pedophiles?? I'm not understanding. They have no higher likelihood of being a pedophile than you. You know what I think is the funniest part about all of this. Some men are in transition to becoming fully man and they look like men, they act like men, basically they ARE men, but they still have the genitalia they were born with he can't use the man's bathroom. So the big dude playing football that you don't want to be in the girls bathroom will still be there!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
Donie P.05/25/2017 20:11
Race and gender identity are different. Of Course but you know what's not. Discrimination, don't cherry pick on who you think deserves equality or who's situation is worse. Discrimination is discrimination
Chica A.05/25/2017 19:44
I'm not against transgender at all it's just if ur a girl use a women's restroom and if ur a man then use the men's restroom. I feel as if this is just even more confusing to my children.
Rachel B.05/25/2017 19:09
"Based on fear and not fact" 👌🏻
Michael T.05/25/2017 18:30
lol comparing racism to stoping boys from using the girls bathroom only bolsters the point that liberals today have NO idea what true racism is really like.
Monica M.05/25/2017 18:22
How about unisex bathrooms?They're already used in some situations here in the US, and if we use them universally then all this arguing can stop. Many other countries use unisex bathrooms almost exclusively and don't seem to have trouble with it.
Jeremy D.05/25/2017 17:40
Women used to not even be allowed to use public restrooms. They were supposed to go in their pots at home because men thought it was yucky. Then when the industrial revolution happened, they gave women their own bathrooms so they could "gossip." The entire reason we have two bathrooms in the first place was because of sexism.
John A.05/25/2017 15:17
You can't compare that made up BS to racism... People were actually being hung from trees... How can you compare that to a man wanting to use a womans bathroom!!! You gotta be kidding me..... Smdh
Tiffany E.05/25/2017 14:55
Why is this now a problem? Look, cross-dressing men and women have been using their preferred restroom for longer than we will ever know. Zero problem.
Shonn S.05/25/2017 14:50
Discrimination is discrimination yhal act like we getting a prize for " who suffered the most"
Shonn S.05/25/2017 14:45
Yhal miss the point either way people are being oppressed black people should know a thing or too about that so why are we the ones that constantly throw away our own their are trans in the black community and if we are trying to unite as one then we need all the support we can get.
German S.05/25/2017 14:34
Idk but she look like madea.
Kristen E.05/25/2017 13:36
Yeah because a female who looks/talks/acts like a male (vise versa) is going to make everyone feel okay going into the girls bathroom. This way more uncomfortable.
Owen B.05/25/2017 13:29
This is by far the biggest non issue in history!! 1 out of every 1000 babies born in the U.S. unwillingly undergo sexual assignment surgery every year because they're born with both parts (hermaphrodite). These kids are then forced to be something they weren't meant to be growing up. So I'll say this. Being transgender isn't always a choice. Sometimes it's forced on people. Also who's to say that the adults making these decisions aren't trying to fix what was done to them as babies??
Julio J.05/25/2017 13:11
Kids aren't stupid enough to confuse their own gender. It's not a choice it's a fucking organ!!! You're born with it regardless if you like it or not. You can't raise people stupid enough to be blind to reality. And if your kid considers them self transgender then congratulations you have failed as a human being and especially as a parent
Kiara B.05/25/2017 12:09
I don't mind long as they're actually transgender cause I don't think people fully understand how that works
Willie W.05/25/2017 11:23
Isn't this sickening that the Republican party would do something racially offensive by discriminating transgenders to commit themselves to transphobia and segregation by abusing and violating civil rights.
Quis R.05/25/2017 10:35
would you be okay with a 30 year old man dressed as a woman using the bathroom while your ten year old daughter is using it???
Joseph M.05/25/2017 07:58
What if there's a disabled adult who can't use the bathroom unattended and the only person they have with them is of the opposite sex. These alt-right nut jobs are so obsessed about making life hard for transgender people that they're doing the same thing for many other groups unwittingly
Vanessa J.05/25/2017 06:31
People don't realize the creeps their are now an days that will dress like a woman just to be a creep and walk in the girls bathroom