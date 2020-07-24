back
Texas congressman Al Green stands with AOC
"If I had a daughter, I would want her to be just like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez." Rep. Al Green (D-TX) passionately defended AOC on the House floor after she was insulted by a Republican colleague.
07/24/2020 3:35 PM
11 comments
Petit V.33 minutes
🎯
Leticia J.33 minutes
Thank you! Mr. Green. And, I also as a Hispanic woman will stand by her because I go through exactly what she went through almost on a daily basis and it needs to STOP!! SO, Thank you for speaking out against these horrible men who are threatened by our intelligence and voice!!
Claude S.42 minutes
Alot of people, not from or for the US , would love to see AOC and others like her in power.but we prefer to remain to srand for justice, liberty and the constitution, which is why AOC and her comrads, will never be in power. Not here.😜
Nour S.44 minutes
Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger
Julia O.an hour
TRUTH TO POWER get used to it white majority we are just getting started!
Albert M.an hour
Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Well done Green for taking an uncompromising stance in defence of a champion for women's and human rights, the honourable AOC.
Rose J.an hour
Censure Yoho
Terence A.an hour
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Nora L.an hour
Oh!! The horror!!
Patricia P.an hour
That was well spoken and justice for all
Steve P.an hour
Green is the greatest RACIST America has ever seen ... KILL WHITEY!!!