Texas Relaxes Gun Rights
Just weeks after 22 people were killed by a gunman in El Paso, relaxed gun laws are set to take effect in Texas.
The legislation would reduce penalties for licensed handgun owners who bring weapons into prohibited areas by mistake
Texas is set to expand gun rights just as its residents are reeling from the mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 dead. Abbott signed laws to relax several gun restrictions in the 2019 legislative session, including: Foster homes, certain homes will now be allowed to store firearms and ammunition. After dozens of people, including toddlers and teenagers, were gunned down in separate mass shootings at a church Sutherland Springs and a high school in suburban Houston, Texas Republicans came to the Capitol this year with their eyes on new gun laws. The goal was not to limit access to weapons or ban assault-style rifles, but to expand gun rights. After a pro-gun legislative session applauded by the National Rifle Association, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed new laws that eased restrictions on where firearms can be carried, from schools to churches, apartments and foster homes, and barred cities from passing their own gun and ammunition sales limits.
Licensed gun owners can now carry handguns in places of worship. Handguns, firearm, or ammunition will be allowed in vehicles — as long as they are not in plain view. There will be no cap on how many school marshals can carry guns on school property. Licensed holders can now carry guns in government buildings. Trespassers are now protected from prosecution if they have a license to carry. Gun owners can now carry guns — openly or concealed — for up to a week while evacuating. Property owners are now forbidden and prohibited from restricting firearms or ammunition. A landlord now can’t prevent tenants or guests from carrying on certain properties. Abbott announced that Texas will provide over $5.5 million in assistance focusing on mental health, social media, video games since the El Paso shooting according to the Office of Texas Governor The new gun laws are set to take effect September 1 based on information from the Texas State Law Library.
Brut.
114 comments
Aaron J.08/31/2019 16:40
The 116 angry faces this is for you, gun laws don’t affect people’s morality case closed.
Brayden C.08/31/2019 16:04
It will never make a difference whether you expand or tighten gun laws the law abiding citizen will always do the right thing when it comes down to it but a criminal or a non law abiding person will never feel the need to give up the right or feel the need to listen or comply with any gun law case closed
Patrick J.08/31/2019 04:50
It would appear your propaganda campaign hasn't turned out like you thought eh Brut! LOL
Carlos H.08/31/2019 01:01
Yes more rights
Tyler M.08/30/2019 17:41
If every person had a gun by law on them no one would get shot
Cody S.08/29/2019 23:19
Nice wish I was a texan
Murisa B.08/29/2019 21:01
How nice kene kut noum nengetopw kopwe anen
Sam R.08/29/2019 18:33
I don't see nothing wrong with these new laws
Calvin L.08/29/2019 06:49
thats not the birthday present i wanted >':
Curt R.08/29/2019 01:17
You go Texas !!
Jessy L.08/28/2019 22:04
Gun laws effect only this that follow laws! These mass shooters don't follow the laws. The best person to stop a mass shooter is the person that's already there. The armed and trained citizen. It's your duty as an American to learn about guns and gun safety. Gun laws will on hinder the person that could be defending themselves and others. The law abiding citizen should not suffer for the actions of the criminals and insane. It just makes us all defenseless depending on a government to provide us protection. That's insanity.
Marcy B.08/28/2019 00:57
Relaxing gun laws will make it easier for those that shouldn’t own any type of weapons get them. Even those who are crazy. It should be harder than easier.
Danny E.08/27/2019 20:56
why don't those texcans just go back to packing those 6 shooters on their sides again
Felix L.08/27/2019 18:35
And these laws will still not stop más shootings
Bardo G.08/27/2019 17:25
Thank God for Texas
Rich H.08/27/2019 11:00
Call it like it is 😁
Zachary V.08/27/2019 05:05
just having a gun can stop crime in my neighborhood when I first moved in for the first three years three or four houses would get robbed at least once or twice a year the second I was old enough to own a firearm and my father got his rights back and we started shooting on our property not once has any of the houses within a half-mile of us have been robbed since then. I've actually stopped two crimes without realizing it at the moment of it occurring just by having a firearm on my hip
Joshua T.08/27/2019 01:08
Now if we can get our open carry back
Luis M.08/27/2019 00:47
Yes someone know How to play The Game 🧠🎮 R 15 can't Muve by it self ,😅 Just get 6 more just in case is more than 1 people 😅
Greg H.08/26/2019 12:00
How quickly the Dayton Antifas shooter is forgotten. You will have hundreds of illegals killing people yet they are ignored. Yes, the El Paso shooting was a horrific tragedy. So was the Boston Marathon bombing, the French truck attack and so many others that guns were not involved in, but they are forgotten. PEOPLE commit these crimes, not an inanimate object. Cities with the strictest gun control laws have some of the highest numbers of ‘gun related’ violence.