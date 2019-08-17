Texas Relaxes Gun Rights

The legislation would reduce penalties for licensed handgun owners who bring weapons into prohibited areas by mistake

Texas is set to expand gun rights just as its residents are reeling from the mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 dead. Abbott signed laws to relax several gun restrictions in the 2019 legislative session, including: Foster homes, certain homes will now be allowed to store firearms and ammunition. After dozens of people, including toddlers and teenagers, were gunned down in separate mass shootings at a church Sutherland Springs and a high school in suburban Houston, Texas Republicans came to the Capitol this year with their eyes on new gun laws. The goal was not to limit access to weapons or ban assault-style rifles, but to expand gun rights. After a pro-gun legislative session applauded by the National Rifle Association, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed new laws that eased restrictions on where firearms can be carried, from schools to churches, apartments and foster homes, and barred cities from passing their own gun and ammunition sales limits.

Licensed gun owners can now carry handguns in places of worship. Handguns, firearm, or ammunition will be allowed in vehicles — as long as they are not in plain view. There will be no cap on how many school marshals can carry guns on school property. Licensed holders can now carry guns in government buildings. Trespassers are now protected from prosecution if they have a license to carry. Gun owners can now carry guns — openly or concealed — for up to a week while evacuating. Property owners are now forbidden and prohibited from restricting firearms or ammunition. A landlord now can’t prevent tenants or guests from carrying on certain properties. Abbott announced that Texas will provide over $5.5 million in assistance focusing on mental health, social media, video games since the El Paso shooting according to the Office of Texas Governor The new gun laws are set to take effect September 1 based on information from the Texas State Law Library.

Brut.