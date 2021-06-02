back
Texas valedictorian's surprise graduation speech goes viral
"Under light of recent events, it feels wrong to talk about anything but what's currently affecting me and millions of other women in this state." This high school valedictorian switched her commencement speech at the last moment. This is what she chose to speak about instead…
06/02/2021 9:17 PMupdated: 06/02/2021 9:24 PM
- New
9 comments
Nevin S.14 minutes
has she not learnt about contraception- very uneducated
Annettecookbook A.21 minutes
Tell your young self to be responsible and either have safe sex, take the pill or no sex.
Judy L.23 minutes
Great speech. I support every word. Open your ears people this does not promote murder. What an asinine thing to say. my body. Don't tell me what to do and I'll stay out of your life!
Marcos C.36 minutes
Well guess shouldn't have been having sex then, without thinking of possible consequences. Especially as a teenager
Brooke T.an hour
Brilliant speech...its a dreadful bill..
Irma H.an hour
Well said young lady
Dixie M.an hour
How about "choosing" birth control
Karen E.an hour
Bravo‼️Bravo‼️Bravo‼️
D A.an hour
Let's promote murder here