Texas valedictorian's surprise graduation speech goes viral

"Under light of recent events, it feels wrong to talk about anything but what's currently affecting me and millions of other women in this state." This high school valedictorian switched her commencement speech at the last moment. This is what she chose to speak about instead…

06/02/2021 9:17 PMupdated: 06/02/2021 9:24 PM
9 comments

  • Nevin S.
    14 minutes

    has she not learnt about contraception- very uneducated

  • Annettecookbook A.
    21 minutes

    Tell your young self to be responsible and either have safe sex, take the pill or no sex.

  • Judy L.
    23 minutes

    Great speech. I support every word. Open your ears people this does not promote murder. What an asinine thing to say. my body. Don't tell me what to do and I'll stay out of your life!

  • Marcos C.
    36 minutes

    Well guess shouldn't have been having sex then, without thinking of possible consequences. Especially as a teenager

  • Brooke T.
    an hour

    Brilliant speech...its a dreadful bill..

  • Irma H.
    an hour

    Well said young lady

  • Dixie M.
    an hour

    How about "choosing" birth control

  • Karen E.
    an hour

    Bravo‼️Bravo‼️Bravo‼️

  • D A.
    an hour

    Let's promote murder here

