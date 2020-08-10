back

The 102-year-old voter

Women couldn't vote when Beatrice Lumpkin was born. Now, 102 years later, she put on an hazmat suit to cast her ballot... Here's why.

10/08/2020 5:59 PM
6 comments

  • Timothy W.
    an hour

    She’s so old and out of touch with reality that her vote shouldn’t count. Additionally, what the hell are our democratic rights? Last time I looked our rights were outlined and protected by the constitution thereby making them constitutional rights.

  • Mel O.
    an hour

    This lady is an angle. The facts, truth, honesty and integrity that she shows are unparalleled. Perfect English and pure honesty.

  • Edward H.
    2 hours

    Yes Mam, you made my heart dropped, thank you

  • Beth G.
    2 hours

    Exactly! That is why I am voting 3rd party!

  • Deborah J.
    2 hours

    Thank you Beatrice

  • Khalipha K.
    3 hours

    Gaskiya master

