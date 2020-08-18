back
The 19th Amendment grants women's suffrage
On this day, one hundred years ago, women in the U.S. were given the right to vote ... True universal suffrage would take 45 more years.
08/18/2020 4:44 PM
Dennis A.an hour
The real question is, were their votes really counted ? 🤨
Amiir C.an hour
Very Importance day. Respect from Somalia.
Marriage A.an hour
