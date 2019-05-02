The 2020 Candidates on Health Care

Climate change, gun control, equal pay, capitalism, foreign policy, voting rights, criminal justice, infrastructure and health care. Every 2020 Democratic candidate wants to expand health care to cover more Americans. Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote a Medicare-for-all bill that would replace Obamacare with a full government program, and it seems like candidates: Sen. Warren (D-MA), Sen.Harris (D-CA), Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Buttigieg (D-IN), Delaney (D-MD), Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN), O’Rourke (D-TX), Rep.Gabbard (D-HI), Yang] all have some sort of tie to his agenda.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorses the agenda by stating, “It’s time for something better, and I'm thrilled to announce that I support Senator Sanders' Medicare-for-all bill."

“You are not going to be able — in the long run — to have cost-effective universal health care unless you change the system; unless you get rid of the insurance companies; unless you stand up to the greed of the drug companies and lower prescription drug costs.”

A handful of candidates support the government producing generic drugs to lower prescription prices in the healthcare debate. Brand-name drugs aren’t the only problem with prescription prices. The generic drug market is broken too. It’s time to fix it to increase competition in the generic healthcare market. We can start with a new Affordable Drug Manufacturing plan.

Some candidates are opposed a healthcare overhaul. Some candidates support lowering the age for Medicare eligibility. Some candidates want undocumented immigrants to be covered in their plan. All are trying to stand out to the American public in this wide-open race.

