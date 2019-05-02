The 2020 Candidates on Health Care
Medicare-for-all? Medicare-for-most? Here are the 2020 candidates positions on health care. 💉💸
Climate change, gun control, equal pay, capitalism, foreign policy, voting rights, criminal justice, infrastructure and health care. Every 2020 Democratic candidate wants to expand health care to cover more Americans. Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote a Medicare-for-all bill that would replace Obamacare with a full government program, and it seems like candidates: Sen. Warren (D-MA), Sen.Harris (D-CA), Sen. Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Buttigieg (D-IN), Delaney (D-MD), Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN), O’Rourke (D-TX), Rep.Gabbard (D-HI), Yang] all have some sort of tie to his agenda.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand endorses the agenda by stating, “It’s time for something better, and I'm thrilled to announce that I support Senator Sanders' Medicare-for-all bill."
“You are not going to be able — in the long run — to have cost-effective universal health care unless you change the system; unless you get rid of the insurance companies; unless you stand up to the greed of the drug companies and lower prescription drug costs.”
A handful of candidates support the government producing generic drugs to lower prescription prices in the healthcare debate. Brand-name drugs aren’t the only problem with prescription prices. The generic drug market is broken too. It’s time to fix it to increase competition in the generic healthcare market. We can start with a new Affordable Drug Manufacturing plan.
Some candidates are opposed a healthcare overhaul. Some candidates support lowering the age for Medicare eligibility. Some candidates want undocumented immigrants to be covered in their plan. All are trying to stand out to the American public in this wide-open race.
Norman H.05/07/2019 23:29
Which Dummy would you not vote for
Johnny B.05/05/2019 14:31
BERNIE 2020 <3
Lynda L.05/05/2019 02:54
But Trump and the Republicans have spent over 12 years promising a great, new health care plan for Americans!!! It’s........ well, we don’t know what it is because they’ve come up with NOTHING except repeal and replace..... good plan, Republicans.... We notice all of YOU have great health care.....
Alexander H.05/03/2019 20:08
Medicare for all... Middle class paying for it therefore further destroying it creating a bigger gap between lower and upper class. Politicians aren't effected lmao
Joshua C.05/03/2019 17:13
This is CRAZY that IDIOTS think this will work !!!!
Machiavelli D.05/03/2019 14:12
Bernie’s it & I hope you realize his potential so he has your support before midterms
Phillip H.05/03/2019 06:28
Medicare For Al -Gradual implementation in next 4 years -Nothing else is acceptable -Full Stop No politician was seriously talking about this till Bernie started pushing in 2014
العمده ج.05/02/2019 21:09
Tim L.05/02/2019 20:17
Medicare for all, must pay income tax or do community services. Social Security benefiters are exempted.
Eric L.05/02/2019 20:12
Andrew Yang, Bernie or Tulsi for me. In that order
Ricky S.05/02/2019 20:07
why should illegals get free medical help