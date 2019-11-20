The 5th Democratic Debate Was a Comedy
The 5th 2020 Democratic debate changed things up a bit — by becoming a comedy.
In the end, the choice was as unclear as ever
The Democratic primary's top 10 polling candidates appeared in Atlanta and the debate matchup featured a night of mostly civil exchanges over the party’s policy rifts and plenty of tailored pitches as the candidates continued to court a still unsettled electorate less than three months before the first primaries.
Elizabeth Warren tried to make it more interesting by criticizing an old bipartisan habit. Booker talked about the uneven enforcement of the drug war. Tom Steyer tried not to look disappointed, as did others. Pete Buttigieg waxed poetic. Kamala Harris fell back on her old material. Joe Biden got a mite bewildered. Buttigieg took the question in a religious direction and wandered into a seventeenth-century heresy. Gabbard, and Klobuchar scuffled over foreign policy. As the evening drew to a close, the moderators varied the topics often. The candidates closed out the night in the age-old fashion: by telling everyone to go to their websites. The rest struggled to say something interesting about a topic that everyone in the room thought the same thing about.
In one of the last primary debates of 2019, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, the contenders continued to boast a united front on one of the key dominating external forces looming over the primary -- the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump -- but the splintered field still showcased their differences over issues including health care, climate change and foreign policy over two hours of debate. The field was slightly smaller this time as voters said goodbye to O’Rourke and Julian Castro, leaving just ten contenders on the stage. Facing them were four MSNBC moderators—all of them female, in an attempt to distract from their parent network’s #MeToo issues.
