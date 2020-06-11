back

The ACLU is reuniting migrant children with their parents

"We will find them if the government's not going to find them." The ACLU and its partners are on a mission to reunite hundreds of migrant children with their missing parents.

11/06/2020 1:57 PM
10 comments

  • Munija R.
    14 minutes

    There has to be done some thing why they took those kids from their parents why?

  • Cassidy F.
    21 minutes

    Blame joe Biden and Obama who put kids in cages in years not careless

  • Ramírez K.
    29 minutes

    Who built the cages?

  • Will F.
    41 minutes

    Are you guys not aware these people were actors yet?

  • Erik F.
    an hour

    Nobody is for taking children from their parents...but something needs to be said about parents who put their children at this risk by illegally entering another country. The parents are the ones to blame.

  • Marinda C.
    an hour

    Trump should be done for imprisonment of young children sorry but he should be done for this

  • Soren H.
    an hour

    Obnoxious but we get rid of him soon

  • Chelsea N.
    an hour

    Where was he when Obama and Biden did the same thing??

  • Josip M.
    an hour

    That’s how they do it! BuJaaa HuRraaa and all that shit✊🏻 🤮

  • Ana E.
    an hour

    Scam bags midia Filha da putaaaaaa Trump forever goooooo

