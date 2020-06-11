back
The ACLU is reuniting migrant children with their parents
"We will find them if the government's not going to find them." The ACLU and its partners are on a mission to reunite hundreds of migrant children with their missing parents.
11/06/2020 1:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:29
The ACLU is reuniting migrant children with their parents
- 1:18
'Count every vote' vs. 'Stop the count'
- 4:49
The Life of Stacey Abrams
- 3:11
Oregon just decriminalized hard drugs
- 3:35
Dear Mr. President: a message from a DREAMer
- 3:40
Sarah McBride to be first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history
10 comments
Munija R.14 minutes
There has to be done some thing why they took those kids from their parents why?
Cassidy F.21 minutes
Blame joe Biden and Obama who put kids in cages in years not careless
Ramírez K.29 minutes
Who built the cages?
Will F.41 minutes
Are you guys not aware these people were actors yet?
Erik F.an hour
Nobody is for taking children from their parents...but something needs to be said about parents who put their children at this risk by illegally entering another country. The parents are the ones to blame.
Marinda C.an hour
Trump should be done for imprisonment of young children sorry but he should be done for this
Soren H.an hour
Obnoxious but we get rid of him soon
Chelsea N.an hour
Where was he when Obama and Biden did the same thing??
Josip M.an hour
That’s how they do it! BuJaaa HuRraaa and all that shit✊🏻 🤮
Ana E.an hour
Scam bags midia Filha da putaaaaaa Trump forever goooooo