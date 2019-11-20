The Average 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate
Meet Jomala Wandersgieg — the average of every Democratic candidate for president. 🥴
What role do presidential candidate personal traits play in vote decisions?
To some, the answer is obvious as commentators frequently differentiate candidates in terms of their physical attributes, experience, fundraising capablities, and gender. Campaign strategists are among those who passionately believe this. In advertisements, on the stump, and in debates, candidates routinely attack the integrity, honesty, and leadership credentials of their rivals and as such inherently praise their own. Casual political conversations among citizens often pivot on candidates’ personalities. When pressed to explain why someone supports a candidate, these personal attributes are often offered as a central reason according to Oxford University.
This is what the average Democratic candidate would look like:
Average age: 57
→ Highest: 78 Bernie Sanders
→ Lowest: 37 Pete Buttigieg
**Average amount of higher education: 6 years, 8 months **
→ Highest: 11 Cory Booker
→ Lowest: 2 years Marianne Williamson
Average years spent in elected public office: 12 years, 2 months
→ Highest: 46 Joe Biden
→ Lowest: 0 Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson
Average net worth: $118 million
→ Highest: $1.6 billion Tom Steyer
→ Lowest: $100,000 Pete Buttigieg
Average money raised for the campaign so far: $25,532,968.19
→ Highest: $73,799,034 Bernie Sanders
→ Lowest: $3,712,860 Joe Sestak
Gender: 68% male
Candidates often will appear are a diverse group – by background, age, gender, race and ethnicity and ideology – and reflect the competition of ideas within the party about its strategy and future. Voters rely on informational shortcuts in making political decisions. Additionally, many of the classic vote-choice and forecasting models practically ignore the role of candidate traits but still hold predictive power. Nevertheless, this conventional wisdom and the belief of those orchestrating campaigns appear to be at odds with some older empirical research that suggests that candidate character traits are important short-term forces but relatively limited in their influence on vote preference.
Brut.
9 comments
Ron S.11/30/2019 00:00
If the democratic party keeps embarrassing themselves and trying to bribe their way into office. Trump who was originally a democrat will run for another four. Get your act together democrats... Not that I'm actually rooting for you or republicans.
Brandon P.11/27/2019 10:10
Lol still wouldn’t win an election xD
James C.11/25/2019 00:55
Haven't seen the Republican equivalent , save some time, just post a pic of Vladimir's anus.
Karen L.11/24/2019 20:34
If Jomala has any ethics or common sense (or decency) a substantial improvement will have been made in DC with a victory in 2020.A change of personal character is sorely needed in the Whitehouse.
Mike D.11/22/2019 16:40
Trump is a poor man’s idea of a rich man, a weak man’s idea of a strong man, a con man’s idea of success who will eventually poison everyone around him. Moscow Mitch must go away.
Tony G.11/22/2019 02:09
Bernie 2020
Philip P.11/21/2019 19:44
Don't forget the American Indian angle...
Austin E.11/20/2019 23:18
This is hilarious
Brut11/20/2019 23:07
Let's see if any of the candidates use these tactics during the debate tonight...