The "bad apple" defense of police brutality

In the wake of police shootings of Black men, "bad apples" seem to take a lot of the blame...

09/05/2020 1:59 PM

30 comments

  • Shane S.
    2 days

    Maybe yall should worry more about black on black crime first

  • Alexandria E.
    3 days

    Look at this face do you think that he is a tinker man who sell dreams and hanging on by dear life My God how can hate people he don't know and it's funny to him How long do.you think before on the golf course igbhe win a 3 term.

  • Greg J.
    3 days

    Seems to be a lot of bad apples😡

  • Maria S.
    3 days

    The biggest and most rotten apple is POTUS.

  • Michael C.
    3 days

  • Jacob K.
    4 days

    We have a bad apple sitting in the White House! His name is Trump.

  • Thomas V.
    4 days

    There will ALWAYS be wrong people in wrong occupations The ONLY THING that can be done is to fire them when they expose themselves

  • Bruno S.
    4 days

    ROTHSCHILD MOST BE DESTROY

  • Edwin M.
    4 days

    Dear is allot of baddddd applessssss

  • Virginia F.
    5 days

    It is not that there are bad apples in the police force, it is that nothing is done about it.

  • Amy M.
    5 days

    Are you OK with having a bad Apple doctor? Are you OK with having a bad Apple pilot? Are you OK with having a bad Apple lawyer? Are you OK with a bad Apple tax attorney? If none of these are OK with you, explain to me how having law-enforcement is.

  • Alan S.
    5 days

    seems to me the whole barrel is rotten"all it takes for evil to thrive is for good people to do nothing"

  • Aldo V.
    5 days

    Too many bad apples for my liking. Stopped your crap 💩

  • Maia D.
    5 days

    America change the bad Apple excuse, I can’t even watch to the end of this video 💯

  • Andrew C.
    5 days

    I see bunch of criminals 🤷🏼‍♂️ deserved to die no, did they act in a manor that caused it, most definitely.

  • ßi C.
    5 days

    You people are the bad apple...

  • Barbara E.
    5 days

    You are so right! One big bad apple like you screws up everthing!

  • Penny S.
    5 days

    The saying is "One bad apple, SPOILS THE BUNCH"

  • محمد ي.
    5 days

  • Dave C.
    5 days

    The bad apple commander in chief.

