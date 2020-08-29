back

The broken destiny of Sahar

The broken destiny of Sahar. She was 27. She was planning her wedding. She died in the explosion that devastated Beirut.

08/29/2020 2:00 PM

    The broken destiny of Sahar

36 comments

  • Khadija K.
    8 hours

  • Swu H.
    16 hours

    Rip😭

  • Sophia P.
    20 hours

    Take revenge for Sahar , let all these politicians leave , fight to bring fresh young educated people in parliament that can make Lebanon 🇱🇧 amazing the way it should be

  • Sandra H.
    a day

    😥

  • Rose K.
    a day

    Rip

  • Jamal J.
    a day

    Condolences to those who died BUT Lebanon is a GARBAGE country.

  • Pinkish T.
    2 days

    😭

  • Margaret A.
    2 days

    My condolences to you family and friends..🌹..

  • Colin H.
    2 days

    So sad.

  • Renee P.
    2 days

    I am so sorry for your loss 😢

  • Ekta M.
    2 days

    May her soul rest in peace

  • Safia A.
    2 days

    Very sad

  • Hasti S.
    2 days

    So heart braking :( i truly believe the best leave us too soon because the real hell is here right now living among money hungry greedy destructible selfish parasites R.i.p

  • Tashi Y.
    2 days

    Such a brave women🙏... Rip

  • Sri W.
    2 days

    Rest in Peace 💔🙏

  • Rondah C.
    3 days

    How sad. What a beautiful person.

  • Maureen S.
    3 days

    Breaking heart!

  • Sabrina T.
    3 days

    Condolences

  • Sherry D.
    3 days

    Condolences to all who died God be with you

  • Mo F.
    3 days

    God rest her soul 🙏🤲

