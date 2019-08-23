Trump says he's the chosen one... He's not alone.
123 comments
Joey P.10/16/2019 18:42
Bing bing bing bing bing calling all the hillbillies
Timothy B.09/01/2019 13:30
Yeah chose one to be out LoL
Jamie H.09/01/2019 00:01
He is the CHOSEN ONE and he said it right
Juan L.08/31/2019 23:55
I'm the chosen Juan!
Scott H.08/31/2019 18:14
lebron
Rodney B.08/31/2019 16:01
He is the Chosen One! He chose to be a Idiot, liar, arrogant, racist, inhumane, liar, easy to bribe, follower of the 1%, womanizer, liar, if there's anything else, feel free to add. ps ...he rarely tells the truth!
NiNo B.08/31/2019 14:33
Em Jay hahaha this is funny
Russell R.08/31/2019 12:09
We the People choose him. Deal with it.
Michael M.08/31/2019 02:45
Really!
Donnie D.08/30/2019 23:26
I can't wait to see all of you snowflakes crying when he wins again in 2020😂
Bradley S.08/30/2019 20:51
Your taking it into context. And then you Pat yourself on the back. Surely you can see that the statement was pulled out.
David B.08/30/2019 20:16
My.my.nane.is.david.ha.ha.
William Q.08/30/2019 16:28
I am one of the choosey ones who doesn't want a choosen one.
Roger P.08/30/2019 15:21
I chose him, He is working for me now not the puppet masters of the swamp. Trump 2020
Juan T.08/30/2019 10:12
🤡🤡🤡
Adam B.08/30/2019 04:54
Trump is no chosen one he's just the worlds biggest largest and shortest hard working colon ever. He's just a chump.
Ronnie T.08/30/2019 03:48
The chosen one that helped save America
Bruce T.08/30/2019 02:52
Jim Jones said he was the chosen one before he murdered his followers with cyanide laced Kool Aid....Got Sequel?
Nancy S.08/29/2019 19:20
That's really funny
Les J.08/29/2019 18:03
What brain dead simpleton thinks he was serious?