The controversy around hydroxychloroquine, explained

Donald Trump has been touting hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for Covid-19, in spite of medical warnings against its use. Here's how a malaria drug took the center stage during the coronavirus crisis.

05/20/2020 4:30 PM
19 comments

  • Richard E.
    15 minutes

    This stupid voice recording always copies my TV

  • Valerie F.
    15 minutes

    If he looks like a moron, walks like a moron, talks like a moron, he is a moron. MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA

  • Richard E.
    16 minutes

    Yeah I do understand but you don't have the virus you never had the virus your been treated with two different medications for the virus now you've got this medication for the virus that you never had but you've been treated for it with three different types of medication just what point is it you think that you are proving that you can use any drug you want to that's the only Point you're proving sir did you stay the night at his house last night

  • Armando G.
    17 minutes

    Let him take it, maybe he will disappear from the face of the earth, and we will be the better for it.

  • David H.
    26 minutes

    Take it on camera so the America people can believe you

  • Gabriel P.
    27 minutes

    Is he infected and not telling anyone or just saying he's taking it so people will take it as well?

  • Vikram N.
    38 minutes

    I think Trump is lying

  • Frank M.
    38 minutes

    Double up...followed up by ingesting vast amount of bleach...

  • Lynda B.
    42 minutes

    Couldn't be because he invested in that drug.......

  • Chris G.
    44 minutes

    Let him wash it down with disinfectant

  • Waldy W.
    an hour

    Mr Flip Flop

  • Lisa I.
    an hour

    🤦

  • Joyce U.
    an hour

    Did he have the cov.19 or Corona v..

  • Dixon P.
    an hour

    Jesus you people are so brainwashed it's scary

  • Marilyn F.
    an hour

    Maybe he will overdose

  • Jason S.
    an hour

    He wants to kill us all

  • Deborah J.
    an hour

    Don’t mind for him to take. Take as much as he wish

  • Ben E.
    an hour

    What a idiot. He should keep taking it to prove to others that it's a bad idea. ☠️

  • Amy M.
    an hour

    Let him take as much as he wants....and may he have the same results others got, which was death!!