The controversy around hydroxychloroquine, explained
Donald Trump has been touting hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure for Covid-19, in spite of medical warnings against its use. Here's how a malaria drug took the center stage during the coronavirus crisis.
05/20/2020 4:30 PM
19 comments
Richard E.15 minutes
This stupid voice recording always copies my TV
Valerie F.15 minutes
If he looks like a moron, walks like a moron, talks like a moron, he is a moron. MAGA = MORONS ARE GOVERNING AMERICA
Richard E.16 minutes
Yeah I do understand but you don't have the virus you never had the virus your been treated with two different medications for the virus now you've got this medication for the virus that you never had but you've been treated for it with three different types of medication just what point is it you think that you are proving that you can use any drug you want to that's the only Point you're proving sir did you stay the night at his house last night
Armando G.17 minutes
Let him take it, maybe he will disappear from the face of the earth, and we will be the better for it.
David H.26 minutes
Take it on camera so the America people can believe you
Gabriel P.27 minutes
Is he infected and not telling anyone or just saying he's taking it so people will take it as well?
Vikram N.38 minutes
I think Trump is lying
Frank M.38 minutes
Double up...followed up by ingesting vast amount of bleach...
Lynda B.42 minutes
Couldn't be because he invested in that drug.......
Chris G.44 minutes
Let him wash it down with disinfectant
Waldy W.an hour
Mr Flip Flop
Lisa I.an hour
🤦
Joyce U.an hour
Did he have the cov.19 or Corona v..
Dixon P.an hour
Jesus you people are so brainwashed it's scary
Marilyn F.an hour
Maybe he will overdose
Jason S.an hour
He wants to kill us all
Deborah J.an hour
Don’t mind for him to take. Take as much as he wish
Ben E.an hour
What a idiot. He should keep taking it to prove to others that it's a bad idea. ☠️
Amy M.an hour
Let him take as much as he wants....and may he have the same results others got, which was death!!