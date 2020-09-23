The death of Breonna Taylor

Kamala Harris on the SCOTUS nomination
Taneen P.4 days
She was a drug dealer
Ryan C.4 days
A botched police raid? Nothing was botched at all. They had a warrant for her because she was involved in a drug trafficking ring. Her boyfriend opened fire on the police. They returned fire and she was hit in the crossfire.
Elias C.4 days
Wow, even from Tyler's claim, he thinks its a intruder and fires a shot. So the brutality is cops never identified themselves, but a convicted criminal has a gun and shoots at officers. Let's say it was a actual robbery, who in the hell beats down a door in order to rob someone? The fact that Tyler calls the police shows he believed in having the police protecting him, even though all back people are victims of police brutality. So the shorter version is even criminals with guns call the police for help, even if they are being beat up or shot by police, itz important to have them in case of a emergency. So let's abolish the police and let the criminals have their way because some people don't follow the protocol police officers have when involved in certain situations. Its almost like saying the officers came to kill this guy no matter what, but that's you opinion, and because he's black, it verifies that opinion as fact. I hope you can see through the color barrier and use some common sense. Im a person of interest because of my ethnic background, ive had a police officer pull me over and then pull out his weapon in a traffic stop and guess what, ...he was the same ethnicity as me, yet he profiles me as a criminal. Do you think I had a attitude or did not follow his direction? Well obviously I did follow his direction and I'm still alive to tell you that these cops deal with idiot criminals everyday and literally put their lives on the line. They are humans, and need to make life decisions about who they are approaching, so take it with a grain of salt and see that your character can be a humbled citizen or it can be more than just suspicious, it can cause the officers to react to what a criminal actually does. Who doesn't care what a cop demands, who runs from the cops, who is actually killing cops CRIMINALS PERIOD.
Rick S.5 days
So what !!! It's done , put a fork in it. She was a dope dealer.
Barbara G.5 days
My mom used to say there are three sides to every story my side your side and the truth is somewhere in the middle
Ryan J.5 days
Only black cops for a while lets see what happens
Charlie R.5 days
Russian’s hard at work here!
Kathleen H.5 days
So sad.
Julia G.6 days
Im shocked by comments. Shame.
Karen R.6 days
Every white person here knows The truth. Pathetic.
Kenny W.6 days
Sorry for ur loss but had her drug dealing friend would of not fired at the police officers she would of still been here today. The boyfriend was probably using her for a shield it’s funny he didn’t get hit with bullets
Breanna W.6 days
The TRUTH ABOUT Breonna Taylor -She wasn’t an EMT, she was terminated in 2017 - she was knee deep in criminal/drug dealing w/her boyfriend - she was on jail house recordings, running drugs for her Boyfriend - She WAS on the warrant, as was her car and the apartment - The officers did in fact knock and announce, despite obtaining a “no knock” exception in the warrant -Breonna’s boyfriend fires at officers, striking an officer, officers fired back and Breonna took the shots. She was NOT asleep in her bed.
James J.6 days
Want to be a thug you got to take the slug
Roger C.6 days
If her boyfriend hadn’t started shooting at the police, she still be alive , in jail , but alive
Al A.6 days
Brut better get its information right.so called news sources should be sued for a controlled viewed agenda
Randy B.6 days
Her drug dealing boyfriend shot and wounded a cop first! What good could possibly come from that?
Mike B.6 days
Does anyone really know the truth what happened .
Mariana H.6 days
Still waiting for because this ain't it.
Mario N.6 days
A medical worker? LOL She was running drugs for her boyfriend. She was shot after shots were fired at officers first. Dont try to make her sound so innocent.