The Ever-Changing Trump-Russia Collusion Story

The Trump campaign's collusion story keeps changing — and Rudy Guiliani isn't helping one bit. 🙄
21 comments
Caroine C.01/25/2019 14:54
Stop lieing its in tape....stupid
Christina K.01/25/2019 01:02
Personal Politician wars We the people have no control over
Lucas V.01/23/2019 15:10
Well two years of investigating with a biased FBI dying to charge him with collusion and 18 million dollars later of our tax money spent they have nothing. It's 2 years later you're still running this garbage. Just give up on the smear campaign I know you're going to run it hard until Election Day 2020 and you'll keep running it after he wins again
Añgelica S.01/23/2019 03:59
That’s all I gotta say
Añgelica S.01/23/2019 03:59
Fukk trump
Russell G.01/23/2019 00:40
Why does everyone want to lie for just tell the truth
Sydney H.01/22/2019 13:24
I can't believe some of y'all still think he colluded with Russia 😂
Mel O.01/21/2019 22:24
The whole world knows trump is a russian puppet and the only ones who really matter AMERICANS are waiting for trump himself come out and say it that he is. What is wrong with this picture? Even his attorney said it. Two of them have said it so far. What is the hold up?
Brandon A.01/21/2019 20:16
MAGA!!!!!!
Michael C.01/21/2019 10:50
Would you like to live in a country where you will get excellent universal health care, low crime, cheaper housing and one of the longest life expectancies on the planet? Come to Spain!? We can help you realize this dream. How? Through the retirement resident visa which involves having an income of 25560 euro a year or more and 6390 for each additional family member to be able to retire to Spain. We will help you every step of the way from the hotel you first stay, the apartment you rent or buy, finalizing your residence card and getting your universal health coverage. www.move2madrid.com
Abraham Y.01/21/2019 08:41
Guilliani is another Cohen. Why Trump is picking double dealers?
Douglas P.01/21/2019 04:40
Idiot
Jeanne H.01/21/2019 01:14
and they blame the Democrats
Sam M.01/21/2019 00:50
You are a moran and a liar. We have tapes and pictures and audio. You Dollar store attorney
David P.01/20/2019 23:15
🤡🤡🤡
Jamie C.01/20/2019 22:23
Public gallows, leave the traitors bodies to rot. Buzzards gotta eat too.
Zuby Z.01/20/2019 21:59
To be fair, he said to the best of his knowledge .... So stop putting words in his mouth :; leave Trump the hell alone . Hilary Clinton would have loss, anyway
Shamik C.01/20/2019 20:43
Russia finally won the Cold War.
Frank M.01/20/2019 20:25
It was not colliding about Russians it was colluding with Russians fast talking lawyer... ....
Frank M.01/20/2019 20:18
Wow...