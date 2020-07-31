back

The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained

Democrats and Republicans are scrambling to cut a new stimulus deal as the first one is set to expire. Here's a look at back at their negotiations.

07/31/2020 7:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:02

    The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained

  2. 6:39

    Barack Obama gives powerful eulogy at funeral for John Lewis

  3. 4:35

    "Guilty" or "Innocent" according to Trump

  4. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

  5. 2:39

    Timeline: Trump's prognosis of the COVID-19 crisis

  6. 2:05

    Rep. Jayapal grills AG Bill Barr

1 comment

  • Nour S.
    23 minutes

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger