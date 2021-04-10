The first transgender homecoming queen in her school
Breaking stereotypes about asexuality
A TikToker's journey detransitioning
6 simple questions about bisexuality
The life of RuPaul
Good for her that's amazing
To the gentleman that are making horrible comments….
This woman is probably better looking than ANY of the women you have EVER been involved with.
Sad but most likely true……
This is why women have the children. Do I have to put the stats up as to how many of you macho men turn their backs on their own children? Much less one that doesn’t fit the mold you want?
https://www.infobloom.com/what-is-hermaphroditism.htm
🤮
It's not normal, you are a man
Desviados degenerados destruyendo la sociedad
🤢🤢
Still gay,,,will always be gay,,the sad truth✌🙄
This is sooo wonderful and sooo fabulous! It is soooo natural and normal! I am soo happy for her
its okay if you keep it for yourself, but not everyone want to see that
Stop forcing garbage on our faces. PATHETIC.
Just give him a mothafakin biology book and he will deny everything written in it or pass away. Trannies are just Tumors of our society and require proper mental treatment to get out of this horrible mental illness. I hope he or she or whatever gender that thing is returns to normality soon.
You are gorgeous!!! You stay true to yourself and it is fabulous that you were supported by your peers. This is YOUR life to live, YOUR novel to write, YOUR movie to make…just be you. Also be aware of others that don’t share the support of your journey….
It is difficult enough for born females to avoid danger, harassment, control and violence.
Be strong, be you!!! 👏👏👏👏👏
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
Emma L.21 minutes
Good for her that's amazing
Joanna K.24 minutes
To the gentleman that are making horrible comments…. This woman is probably better looking than ANY of the women you have EVER been involved with. Sad but most likely true…… This is why women have the children. Do I have to put the stats up as to how many of you macho men turn their backs on their own children? Much less one that doesn’t fit the mold you want?
Joanna K.34 minutes
https://www.infobloom.com/what-is-hermaphroditism.htm
Txan A.40 minutes
🤮
David F.an hour
It's not normal, you are a man
Suárez B.an hour
Desviados degenerados destruyendo la sociedad
Suárez B.an hour
🤢🤢
Levi S.an hour
Still gay,,,will always be gay,,the sad truth✌🙄
Jennifer R.2 hours
This is sooo wonderful and sooo fabulous! It is soooo natural and normal! I am soo happy for her
Achmad D.2 hours
its okay if you keep it for yourself, but not everyone want to see that
Jason J.2 hours
Stop forcing garbage on our faces. PATHETIC.
Denys T.2 hours
Just give him a mothafakin biology book and he will deny everything written in it or pass away. Trannies are just Tumors of our society and require proper mental treatment to get out of this horrible mental illness. I hope he or she or whatever gender that thing is returns to normality soon.
Joanna K.2 hours
You are gorgeous!!! You stay true to yourself and it is fabulous that you were supported by your peers. This is YOUR life to live, YOUR novel to write, YOUR movie to make…just be you. Also be aware of others that don’t share the support of your journey…. It is difficult enough for born females to avoid danger, harassment, control and violence. Be strong, be you!!! 👏👏👏👏👏