The first transgender homecoming queen in her school

She is her high school's first transgender homecoming queen. Here’s the story of her crowning.

10/04/2021 12:27 PM
13 comments

  • Emma L.
    21 minutes

    Good for her that's amazing

  • Joanna K.
    24 minutes

    To the gentleman that are making horrible comments…. This woman is probably better looking than ANY of the women you have EVER been involved with. Sad but most likely true…… This is why women have the children. Do I have to put the stats up as to how many of you macho men turn their backs on their own children? Much less one that doesn’t fit the mold you want?

  • Joanna K.
    34 minutes

    https://www.infobloom.com/what-is-hermaphroditism.htm

  • Txan A.
    40 minutes

    🤮

  • David F.
    an hour

    It's not normal, you are a man

  • Suárez B.
    an hour

    Desviados degenerados destruyendo la sociedad

  • Suárez B.
    an hour

    🤢🤢

  • Levi S.
    an hour

    Still gay,,,will always be gay,,the sad truth✌🙄

  • Jennifer R.
    2 hours

    This is sooo wonderful and sooo fabulous! It is soooo natural and normal! I am soo happy for her

  • Achmad D.
    2 hours

    its okay if you keep it for yourself, but not everyone want to see that

  • Jason J.
    2 hours

    Stop forcing garbage on our faces. PATHETIC.

  • Denys T.
    2 hours

    Just give him a mothafakin biology book and he will deny everything written in it or pass away. Trannies are just Tumors of our society and require proper mental treatment to get out of this horrible mental illness. I hope he or she or whatever gender that thing is returns to normality soon.

  • Joanna K.
    2 hours

    You are gorgeous!!! You stay true to yourself and it is fabulous that you were supported by your peers. This is YOUR life to live, YOUR novel to write, YOUR movie to make…just be you. Also be aware of others that don’t share the support of your journey…. It is difficult enough for born females to avoid danger, harassment, control and violence. Be strong, be you!!! 👏👏👏👏👏