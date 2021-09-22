back
The Haitian migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border
These images of U.S. border patrol agents on horseback chasing Haitian migrants along the Rio Grande have sparked outrage. This is how the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border unfolded ...
09/21/2021 11:58 PMupdated: 09/22/2021 12:32 PM
158 comments
Lucia I.9 hours
So sad my god
Haiti T.2 days
While we may be a nation in political, social, financial and economic turmoil, we are first and foremost human beings like all others, and our lives certainly matter like all others! We are also a dignified people of resolve; of compassion for each other and our friends & neighbors; one of solidarity amongst ourselves, and for others. We are contributors and builders; teachers, healers, and caregivers; hard working professionals in every field, in every country where we step foot! For all these reasons, and because of our humanity, we declare that we DO NOT deserve the treatment perpetrated against us by Border Patrol Agents at the US-Mexico border area of Del Rio! As we remain a grateful people as always, we are also against the mishandling of this current humanitarian crisis. Consequently, we unanimously ask that the United States halts its use of Title 42; ceases its automatic expulsion of the Haitian migrants and subsequently affords them the Due Process of petitioning for asylum as prescribed by United States Immigration Laws! stands with the at the border during this time of utter humiliation and blatant human rights violation!
Shane G.4 days
Except they WEREN'T using whips (actually I'm ok with it since they ARE invading our country illegally). They've already disproved this nonsense from you leftist losers. Once again, your false narrative (a.k.a. lying) has been discredited.
Arraine A.5 days
Human rights... These are not your bull nor your rodeo show. These are human!
Simon T.6 days
Rob van Cranenbroek wanneer gan we
Glen B.6 days
God bless our border patrol
David C.6 days
NO 🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎🐎 on unarmed people!!!!
Chad C.6 days
Keep them out do whatever it takes
Scott W.6 days
They should stop running and if you have a problem with them doing there job then stop running you mouth and go start running them down maybe you can do it better. It's easy to type with opinions but put your feet in there shoes.
Samuel A.6 days
Stolen!!🙄
Samuel A.6 days
🌍🌍 one people, Black PEOPLE 🌍🌍🖤🤎👍👍👍😰😭
Tori M.6 days
Saddle reins or whatever-they were still using them to hit PEOPLE. These people are fleeing natural disaster plus their government falling apart after their president was assassinated. They're not being aggressive. They're looking for a better life. All these people on here saying get out, don't come here, etc would be singing a different tune if the volcano in yellowstone erupted and Americans were fleeing. These people are desperate. Desperation doesn't leave room for much else than survival. Your tax dollars are paying for the mistreatment and deportation of refugees. All that money yet we still don't have universal healthcare. Our public schools are constantly underfunded. Shameful. Its ok to want things to be done in a proper way. But using violence and letting border Patrol play out their cowboy fantasies isn't the solution.
Christie C.7 days
Maybe all those people complaining should go and keep our borders safe. And see how they will handle this crisis at the boarder. That’s what it is a crisis.
Jeremy A.7 days
Owwww my whipping arm!!
Hector P.7 days
Liberals this is the work of your communist democrats
Nathaniel G.7 days
Abolish ICE and CBP.
Nigarish S.7 days
reminded me of across a hundred mountains 😳
Shakoen P.7 days
With all Respect, to live on GODS
Capri R.7 days
White men's Dream: To be able to legallay Beat Black people!
Aaron A.7 days
Shame on Brut for spreading disinformation to the people. This is a skewed plot line!!! They should do some better research before posting garbage like this!!!!