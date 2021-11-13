back
The history of tipping in the U.S.
"I was paid $9.28 for 70 hours of work." Most servers in the U.S. are paid below the minimum wage and are forced to rely on tips... a practice rooted in slavery.
11/13/2021 2:58 PM
12 comments
Susan R.20 minutes
That's true! I had pay check that looked like that to
Jinn S.29 minutes
Gotta love lax work laws regarding the service industry.. in Canada we get paid an hourly wage that is minimum wage or above and get tips but the tips are shared by everyone at the end of shift.
Larry M.39 minutes
I have a hard time believing that over $100 was taken out for taxes. I noticed they showed the columns but not the amounts. Why is that?
Akim M.43 minutes
Soheyl A.an hour
This is cruel
Jordyn E.an hour
Either go on strike or don’t work there. I did waitressing and it was never worth my time and pay, I quit and got a better job that actually paid me for the time.
Kenneth K.an hour
I'm from Ireland . if someone says to me you have to tip because they get paid fuck all.. that's not my fault .I'll only tip, if you deserve a tip. When the Americans come over to Ireland there told not to tip and they don't. They stand by it. I personally think that the Americans has lost the meaning of the word tip.
Meg W.an hour
This is not new. When i was a server 20 years ago i got multiple checks under 10 dollars. The pay rate is also almost exactly the same.
Arshieal J.an hour
It’s an outdated system business owners and the government created to take advantage of workers receiving anything extra.
Brian A.an hour
Ok so when you were interviewed for the job didn’t this all come up? Some jobs are designed to subsidize your income like extra income our while your going to college to become a doctor our lawyer been like this for years now .If you plan on making a career in this industry then look into big high end restaurants I believe they do very well for themselves…
Patrick M.an hour
It's not cause of race, class or gender it's just greedy corporate buisness owners
Bimal K.an hour
That's what it's like in the imperialistic, capitalistic, socialistic........not communist state of the US of A....... Even by our Nepalese standards, that is poor....... really, really poor........