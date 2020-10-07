back

The human cost of "less-than-lethal" force

"There's a difference between expecting reasonable harm and having to watch out for police shooting." Dozens have sustained serious injuries from "less-than-lethal" weapons at protests against police brutality.

07/10/2020 6:58 PM
5 comments

  • Pam W.
    22 minutes

    Too bad, stop rioting!

  • Paisal I.
    23 minutes

    Why dont u protes with law system. Donate money n finD a gooD lawyer to isue what u want..

  • Joe Y.
    an hour

    So can either sue?

  • Michael R.
    an hour

    They should sue

  • Jerome P.
    an hour

