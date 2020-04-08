back
The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained
Donald Trump continues to tout hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 miracle cure, while Dr. Anthony Fauci has rejected this claim entirely. Here's a look at the ongoing debate surrounding hydroxychloroquine.
08/04/2020 1:51 PM
Baliil H.24 minutes
Who is he to Diasagree😂..? Everyone has his own job to do. This is for Fauci’s. Nice Business Idea Though😂
Fran H.29 minutes
FROM THE LOOK ON PENCES FACE, DONT THINK HE BELIEVES WHAT TRUMP IS SAYING !!! WHY IS PENCE NOT SPEAKING UP ON WHAT TRUMP SAYS AND DOES THAT ARE SOOOOO WRONG ????
Lynda B.35 minutes
AGAIN: He invested in this, THAT'S why he keeps pushing it!
Dario T.37 minutes
This POTUS is clearly deranged IMHO.
Camille B.41 minutes
Pres Trump is listening to drs who actually treating patients on the front lines, meaning everyday in their office!
Kenny R.41 minutes
They was a video that was taken in the use with an african female doctor. She was promoting the drugs and two others was that a hoax, am asking.
Susan P.41 minutes
Wouldn't be surprised if he bought up a huge block of shares of it.
Zubair S.an hour
آپ کی قیمتی آراء کے مُنتظر ہیں
Jeanne H.an hour
Didn't they say 1 pill every 2 weeks
Penny C.an hour
President Trump is right.
Frank N.an hour
But they want you to be okay with a vaccination that is untested.