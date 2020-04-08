back

The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained

Donald Trump continues to tout hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 miracle cure, while Dr. Anthony Fauci has rejected this claim entirely. Here's a look at the ongoing debate surrounding hydroxychloroquine.

08/04/2020 1:51 PM
11 comments

  • Baliil H.
    24 minutes

    Who is he to Diasagree😂..? Everyone has his own job to do. This is for Fauci’s. Nice Business Idea Though😂

  • Fran H.
    29 minutes

    FROM THE LOOK ON PENCES FACE, DONT THINK HE BELIEVES WHAT TRUMP IS SAYING !!! WHY IS PENCE NOT SPEAKING UP ON WHAT TRUMP SAYS AND DOES THAT ARE SOOOOO WRONG ????

  • Lynda B.
    35 minutes

    AGAIN: He invested in this, THAT'S why he keeps pushing it!

  • Dario T.
    37 minutes

    This POTUS is clearly deranged IMHO.

  • Camille B.
    41 minutes

    Pres Trump is listening to drs who actually treating patients on the front lines, meaning everyday in their office!

  • Kenny R.
    41 minutes

    They was a video that was taken in the use with an african female doctor. She was promoting the drugs and two others was that a hoax, am asking.

  • Susan P.
    41 minutes

    Wouldn't be surprised if he bought up a huge block of shares of it.

  • Zubair S.
    an hour

    آپ کی قیمتی آراء کے مُنتظر ہیں

  • Jeanne H.
    an hour

    Didn't they say 1 pill every 2 weeks

  • Penny C.
    an hour

    President Trump is right.

  • Frank N.
    an hour

    But they want you to be okay with a vaccination that is untested.