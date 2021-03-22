back
The hypersexualization of Asian women in the media
"Asian women are not an object of your sexual gratification." Writer Donna Kim explains how harmful stereotypes of Asian women have led to violence and racism.
03/22/2021 12:38 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1 comment
Cristian L.24 minutes
You mean it wasn’t a confidence a spa being owned by Asian women? Apparently these “spas” were actually “happy ending” sort of establishments which had been semi-sanctioned by the Atlanta PD. Besides, is unfair and discriminatory to blame an entire race for the actions of one government and demonize an entire race because of the actions of a group or individuals. Unless of course these people are white straight men.